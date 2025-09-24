'Your Political Opponents Are Not Nazis:' Ted Cruz Calls for End to Left-Wing Rhetoric After ICE Shooting

Earlier today, there was a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, TX. As our own Leah Barkoukis recently updated, the shooting appears to be "an act of targeted violence:"

Advertisement

Joe Rothrock, Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office, called Wednesday’s shooting an “act of targeted violence” as he revealed rounds found near the suspected gunman had "anti-ICE" messages on them. Rothrock said this is just the latest example of this type of attack and vowed there would be a “whole of government response.”

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, one person was killed and several more were wounded. Patel also said the suspected shooter is also dead "after taking his own life."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) posted earlier that he was keeping an eye on the situation. Now that we have a motive behind the shooting, Cruz is calling out the violent Left-wing rhetoric that has contributed to increasing political violence in America:

🚨BREAKING: Senator @tedcruz calls out violent left-wing rhetoric after anti-ICE motive confirmed:



"This needs to STOP!"



"It was two weeks ago today that we saw a political assassination in Utah."



"This is the THIRD SHOOTING IN TEXAS directed at ICE or CBP."



"Your political… pic.twitter.com/KfboL0BFrA — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

"Your political opponents ARE NOT NAZIS!" Cruz added.

This ICE shooting comes less than two weeks after Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) joined MSNBC to say, "As somebody who understands history, when I see ICE, I see slave patrols." Two days ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom "outlawed" masks for ICE agents. Newsom explained his unconstitutional order by saying, "Unmarked cars, people in masks, people quite literally disappearing, no due process, no rights. I'll be signing a bill, the first in the nation, saying, ‘Enough, ICE, unmask, what are you afraid of?'"

Back in August, Ana Kasparian went on CNN to call ICE the "Gestapo," a sentiment shared by Rhode Island Democrat Enrique Sanchez and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

This needs to stop.



Politicians using rhetoric that demonizes ICE and CBP need to stop. pic.twitter.com/NlcePjtD4Q — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 24, 2025

Cruz called out his Democratic Party colleagues for their rhetoric, "To every politician who is using rhetoric demonizing ICE and demonizing CBP - stop. To every politician demanding that ICE agents be doxxed and calling for people to go after their families - stop...Look, in America, we disagree. That's fine. That's the democratic process. But your political opponents are not Nazis.

"This has very real consequences," Cruz added.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.