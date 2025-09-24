Dems Own This Attack on the ICE Facility. Here Are the Receipts
Why JD Vance Torched This Ex-Obama Aide Over His Tweet About the Texas...
The Texas ICE Shooter Has Been Identified
Federal Judge Drops Brutal Ruling Against Disgraced FBI Agent Who Played Key Role...
Mother Turns in Son After He Allegedly Tried to Torch Synagogue
Guess What FBI Agents Found in John Bolton's Home
Democrats Aren't Too Happy With Kamala Harris' Book Tour
Chuck Schumer Joins Morning Joe to Call for More Gun Control After Dallas...
New Social Media Trend: Pregnant Leftists Down Tylenol to Defy Trump
The Open Borders Era Is Over: 2 Million Illegal Immigrants Gone From U.S.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Rips Newsom’s Power Grab in New Ad Against Prop 50
Did You Hear What Kamala Said to Her Husband During Walz's VP Debate?
In the 'Core of His Soul,' This Is What Gavin Newsom Fears About...
Kamala Harris Admits Bigotry Was a Factor in Her Selection of a Running...
Tipsheet

'Your Political Opponents Are Not Nazis:' Ted Cruz Calls for End to Left-Wing Rhetoric After ICE Shooting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 24, 2025 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Earlier today, there was a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, TX. As our own Leah Barkoukis recently updated, the shooting appears to be "an act of targeted violence:"

Advertisement

Joe Rothrock, Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office, called Wednesday’s shooting an “act of targeted violence” as he revealed rounds found near the suspected gunman had "anti-ICE" messages on them.

Rothrock said this is just the latest example of this type of attack and vowed there would be a “whole of government response.”

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, one person was killed and several more were wounded. Patel also said the suspected shooter is also dead "after taking his own life."

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R) posted earlier that he was keeping an eye on the situation. Now that we have a motive behind the shooting, Cruz is calling out the violent Left-wing rhetoric that has contributed to increasing political violence in America:

"Your political opponents ARE NOT NAZIS!" Cruz added.

This ICE shooting comes less than two weeks after Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) joined MSNBC to say, "As somebody who understands history, when I see ICE, I see slave patrols." Two days ago, California Governor Gavin Newsom "outlawed" masks for ICE agents. Newsom explained his unconstitutional order by saying, "Unmarked cars, people in masks, people quite literally disappearing, no due process, no rights. I'll be signing a bill, the first in the nation, saying, ‘Enough, ICE, unmask, what are you afraid of?'"

Recommended

Federal Judge Drops Brutal Ruling Against Disgraced FBI Agent Who Played Key Role in Russia Hoax Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Back in August, Ana Kasparian went on CNN to call ICE the "Gestapo," a sentiment shared by Rhode Island Democrat Enrique Sanchez and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

Cruz called out his Democratic Party colleagues for their rhetoric, "To every politician who is using rhetoric demonizing ICE and demonizing CBP - stop. To every politician demanding that ICE agents be doxxed and calling for people to go after their families - stop...Look, in America, we disagree. That's fine. That's the democratic process. But your political opponents are not Nazis.

"This has very real consequences," Cruz added.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE ICE TED CRUZ TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Federal Judge Drops Brutal Ruling Against Disgraced FBI Agent Who Played Key Role in Russia Hoax Jeff Charles
Guess What FBI Agents Found in John Bolton's Home Jeff Charles
Patel Says 'Idealogical Motive' Behind Attack on ICE Detention Facility, Releases Photo to Prove It Leah Barkoukis
Did You Hear What Kamala Said to Her Husband During Walz's VP Debate? Dmitri Bolt
Why JD Vance Torched This Ex-Obama Aide Over His Tweet About the Texas ICE Attack Matt Vespa
Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Federal Judge Drops Brutal Ruling Against Disgraced FBI Agent Who Played Key Role in Russia Hoax Jeff Charles
Advertisement