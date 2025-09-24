FBI Calls ICE Shooting an 'Act of Targeted Violence' After What Was Written on Rounds Found Near Gunman

Update: Joe Rothrock, Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office, called Wednesday’s shooting an “act of targeted violence” as he revealed rounds found near the suspected gunman had "anti-ICE" messages on them.

Rothrock said this is just the latest example of this type of attack and vowed there would be a “whole of government response.”

🚨BREAKING NEWS: The FBI just confirmed that the shooter's rounds contained messages that are "anti-ICE in nature." pic.twitter.com/IDW579DNY9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2025

In a statement on X, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed "an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack."

"One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase 'ANTI ICE,'" he said. "These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers."

Patel emphasized the urgency in ending these types of attacks and vowed "those who target our law enforcement [will be] pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice."

This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.



While the investigation is… pic.twitter.com/SMOyxiKLqA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 24, 2025





Original Post: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday resulted in “multiple injuries and fatalities.”

The gunman “is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound,” she added.

While the motive has not been established, Noem said the shooting comes at a time of “unprecedented violence” against ICE law enforcement officers.

“It must stop,” Noem wrote on X. “Please pray for the victims and their families.”

There was a shooting this morning at the Dallas @ICEgov Detention Facility. Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities.



The shooter is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound.



While we don’t know motive yet, we know that our… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) September 24, 2025

Join me in praying for the victims of this heinous shooting.



We will continue to do everything in our power to combat the alarming increase of targeted attacks against ICE and all law enforcement by evil, twisted individuals. https://t.co/alss32OypR — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) September 24, 2025

The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families. https://t.co/wEN3sqyGyQ — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 24, 2025

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said the conditions of those injured are unknown at this time.

In a statement to Fox News, he explained that shots were fired into where detainees are brought in, adding that all ICE employees are accounted for.

This morning at the Dallas ICE Field Office, there was a shooting resulting in multiple injuries and fatalities. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



This violence against our ICE law enforcement must stop.



Please keep the victims and their families in your… pic.twitter.com/YXTCDT5g7b — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 24, 2025

.@TriciaOhio discusses the shooting this morning at the Dallas ICE Field Office.



Details are still emerging. We can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities.



This attack occurred as ICE law enforcement is facing a 1000% increase in assaults against them.



Please pray… pic.twitter.com/2jTHl4wnQI — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) September 24, 2025

The shooting comes two days after six women charged in the ambush-style shooting of a police officer at the ICE Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, were arraigned in federal court.

According to the federal complaint, the protesters set off fireworks at the detention center and began to spray graffiti on buildings and vehicles in what authorities believe was a ploy to draw ICE officers out of the building. Instead, the officers called 911 about the vandalism, and the responding officer was shot in the neck, though survived. Another suspect fired between 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed correctional officers.

That attack took place just days before a gunman fired dozens of rounds at federal agents and a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, which injured a police officer.

“This escalation in violence is incomprehensible," Lyons said at the time. “This is precisely what we have been warning against, as disinformation and dangerous politically-motivated rhetoric spreads."

On Monday, DHS said "ICE officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them, including vehicles being used as weapons towards them, and doxing campaigns targeting federal officers and their families."

Editor's Note: This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information.