Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos
What Do We Make of This Atrocious Issues Poll for Dems?
Olbermann to Scott Jennings: Sorry About Sending You That Tweet Which Was Pretty...
A Former GOP Rep Just Bodied a Former Biden Official on Free Speech...
Oh, Of Course, That's Why This Solar Farm Is Getting the Kibosh
The Reactions to the Trump Tylenol Announcement Have Been Gold
Here's What Jimmy Kimmel Said About Charlie Kirk Upon His Return to the...
Democrats Aren't Too Happy With Kamala Harris' Book Tour
Investing in America: Global Laser Enrichment Helping Power the Future and End Foreign...
Did You Hear What Kamala Said to Her Husband During Walz's VP Debate?
In the 'Core of His Soul,' This Is What Gavin Newsom Fears About...
How Mamdani Plans to Spend $100M in Taxpayer Money for Illegal Immigrants
VIP
What Trump Had to Say About Kimmel's Return
NAACP: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored Propaganda
Tipsheet

FBI Calls ICE Shooting an 'Act of Targeted Violence' After What Was Written on Rounds Found Near Gunman

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis | September 24, 2025 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

Update: Joe Rothrock, Special Agent in Charge of the Dallas Field Office, called Wednesday’s shooting an “act of targeted violence” as he revealed rounds found near the suspected gunman had "anti-ICE" messages on them.

Advertisement

Rothrock said this is just the latest example of this type of attack and vowed there would be a “whole of government response.” 

In a statement on X, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed "an initial review of the evidence shows an idealogical motive behind this attack."

"One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase 'ANTI ICE,'" he said. "These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland, Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers."

Patel emphasized the urgency in ending these types of attacks and vowed "those who target our law enforcement [will be] pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice." 

Recommended

Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Matt Vespa
Advertisement


Original Post: Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed a shooting at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday resulted in “multiple injuries and fatalities.”

The gunman “is deceased by a self-inflicted gun shot wound,” she added.

While the motive has not been established, Noem said the shooting comes at a time of “unprecedented violence” against ICE law enforcement officers.

“It must stop,” Noem wrote on X. “Please pray for the victims and their families.”

Advertisement

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said the conditions of those injured are unknown at this time. 

In a statement to Fox News, he explained that shots were fired into where detainees are brought in, adding that all ICE employees are accounted for. 

The shooting comes two days after six women charged in the ambush-style shooting of a police officer at the ICE Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on July 4, were arraigned in federal court.  

According to the federal complaint, the protesters set off fireworks at the detention center and began to spray graffiti on buildings and vehicles in what authorities believe was a ploy to draw ICE officers out of the building. Instead, the officers called 911 about the vandalism, and the responding officer was shot in the neck, though survived. Another suspect fired between 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed correctional officers. 

Advertisement

That attack took place just days before a gunman fired dozens of rounds at federal agents and a Border Patrol facility in McAllen, Texas, which injured a police officer. 

“This escalation in violence is incomprehensible," Lyons said at the time. “This is precisely what we have been warning against, as disinformation and dangerous politically-motivated rhetoric spreads."

On Monday, DHS said "ICE officers are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them, including vehicles being used as weapons towards them, and doxing campaigns targeting federal officers and their families."

Editor's Note: This is a breaking news post and may be updated with additional information. 

Tags:

ICE MASS SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Matt Vespa
Democrats Aren't Too Happy With Kamala Harris' Book Tour Jeff Charles
In the 'Core of His Soul,' This Is What Gavin Newsom Fears About the 2028 Election Leah Barkoukis
What Do We Make of This Atrocious Issues Poll for Dems? Matt Vespa
Oh, Of Course, That's Why This Solar Farm Is Getting the Kibosh Matt Vespa
A Billion Views! John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why Marco Rubio Obliterated ABC News' George Stephanopoulos Matt Vespa
Advertisement