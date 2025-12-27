Australian Federal Police Commissioner Did Not Just Say That About the Bondi Terror Attack

There are some AI fake videos out there about Australian Federal Police Krissy Barrett’s remarks about the Bondi terror attack in Sydney on December 14. A father and son, Sajid Akram and Naveed Akram, shot and killed 15 Jewish congregants and wounded another 35 others during a Hannukah celebration. Sajid was killed in the attack. It was a terror attack inspired by ISIS, but Barrett claimed it wasn’t motivated by religion (via Sky News Australia):
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 26, 2025
The Australian Federal Police issue a statement on the Bondi Beach Massacre pic.twitter.com/OpQTdKPhWj
AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett has faced criticism for saying the Bondi Beach terrorist attack was “not motivated by religion”.
Commissioner Barrett had stated in the aftermath of the December 14 attack that the alleged terrorists were “inspired by Islamic State”.
“These are the alleged actions of those have aligned themselves to a terrorist organisation – not a religion,” she said.
Islamic State has long espoused an extreme and selective interpretation of historical Islam.
Former AFP Detective Superintendent David Craig has warned the comment risks overlooking critical motivations behind the attack.
Mr Craig told Sky News that “of course” the attack was “about religion” after one of the alleged gunman was linked to Islamic State and radical jihadist preachers.
“It's in the counter-terrorism legislation. It's an important element. To say otherwise is just nonsense,” Mr Craig said.
And what is ISIS’ background and goals, Ms. Barrett. Talk about doublespeak of the most heinious kind.
