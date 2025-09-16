Watch a CNN Host Get Shut Down Trying to Spin Trump's Remarks About...
Jasmine Crockett's Latest Attack on ICE Is Laughably Unoriginal

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | September 16, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Please keep this woman in front of the camera. Make her the face of the Democratic Party. Make her the 2028 nominee. Give her all the media attention, because Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) never fails to deliver crap hot takes that only make liberal America look even more unhinged. Over the weekend, she said that ICE raids were like slave patrols (via Fox News):

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, (D-Texas), said on Sunday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was the equivalent of "slave patrols" and claimed White supremacists commit murders at up to five times the rate of illegal immigrants, speaking on MSNBC. 

"As somebody who understands history, when I see ICE, I see slave patrols," Crockett told MSNBC host Ali Velshi. 

She recently referred to murdered young woman Kayla Hamilton, 20, who was sexually assaulted and strangled to death by an illegal immigrant in MS-13 as a "random dead person" during a Wednesday House hearing. During her interview with Velshi, she doubled down on minimizing migrant crime. 

"None of us want to be unsafe. Yeah, but we're not looking at the facts. We're not look at the fact that immigrants, regardless of how many times you're going to cherry-pick and say well, there was this one immigrant that was here illegally, and they ended up killing this one person. Well, for every immigrant that you have an example of, I'll raise you at least two to five White supremacist if not more right?" Crockett said. 

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) revealed in Sept. 2024 that there were 13,000 convicted murderers on its docket, and 1,845 with pending homicide charges as of 2024. These convictions are from both the U.S. and abroad. ICE also reported that 662,566 illegal immigrants on its docket have a criminal history. 

Fox News' Greg Gutfeld Could Not Stand His Liberal Co-Host's Word Games on Political Violence Matt Vespa
ICE is like the slave patrol? Now, where have I heard this before? Oh, right, last June: 

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin responded to this slander:

It's amazing how the art of persuasion has collapsed with liberals. It's all about emotion, anger, and saying the most insane s**t.

