Rhode Island Democrat Smears ICE As ‘Nazi Gestapo Thugs’ for Arresting Illegal Alien

Enrique Sanchez, a Democratic state representative from Rhode Island, referred to ICE agents as "Nazi Gestapo thugs" after an ICE operation in Providence, which resulted in the arrest of an MS-13 gang member, according to Fox News.

The Nazi Gestapo ICE thugs kidnapped another of our neighbor in Providence this morning. This time on Alverson st.



The ICE thugs damaged a couple cars that belonged to residents as well. They think they are above the law. I strongly condemn this act of terror and will- pic.twitter.com/45AIqJtkRn — State Representative Enrique Sanchez (@EnriqueForRI) July 13, 2025

The arrest referenced in his post to X was of Ivan Rene Mendoza Meza, a 27-year-old illegal immigrant from Honduras and admitted member of the MS-13 gang.

Mendoza tried to make a run for it, causing ICE vehicles to crash before bolting into his apartment. Agents quickly surrounded the building, and he eventually gave himself up. In his arrest photo, Mendoza appears unfazed, smirking as if the whole thing were a joke.

Mendoza has a history of criminality, including charges for trafficking fentanyl in Rhode Island. Boston ICE had lodged an immigration detainer against him following those charges in August 2023; however, the 6th District Court of Rhode Island did not honor the detainer and release him without notifying federal agents.

From ICE Boston spokesperson James Covington:

Mendoza is a self-admitted member of MS-13 in Honduras and states he has committed crimes on behalf of the gang.

An ICE spokesperson criticized Representative Sanchez's remarks, saying:

Mr. Sanchez thinks so little of his community that he refers to ruthless MS-13 as his ‘neighbors’? What say you, Providence? The only ‘thugs’ we see are the illegal terrorist gangbangers we are trying to remove from the neighborhoods of Providence.

He was previously arrested for a DUI earlier this year and taunted ICE agents on Sunday following an ICE raid on a California cannabis farm.

State Representative Enrique Sanchez (D), who was arrested for DUI earlier this year, calls ICE agents "Nazi Gestapo thugs" in an online rant after an MS-13 gang member facing fentanyl charges was arrested with a smile across his face.



Just Democrats supporting criminal alien… pic.twitter.com/E2fV2IoqpQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 14, 2025

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

