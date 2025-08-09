Did the Mayor of Atlanta Take a Swipe at Trump During Presser About...
Tipsheet

CNN's Scott Jennings Wasn't Having Any of This Anti-ICE Nonsense on the Panel

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 09, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN’s Scott Jennings was going to allow this slander to stand against the brave men and women serving in Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is viewed as anathema to the Left. For a little bit, liberals tried to claim conservatives didn’t back the blue over January 6—a laughable projection. 

 It never caught on because no one cares about that little riot. They do care about immigration enforcement and want mass deportations, but the cops enforcing those laws are fascists and should be targeted with violence. It’s an evergreen statement, but we’re not dealing with serious people.  

Liberal Ana Kasparian has torched the woke Left in the past. She’s left the Democratic Party, but she’s wrong here. The Young Turks co-host said ICE agents were acting like the Gestapo, which Jennings wasn’t going to tolerate. It’s where all hell broke loose on the panel:

JENNINGS: "Democrats right now and people on the left are encouraging violence against people who want to serve in ICE."

KASPARIAN: "You're just gonna make a declarative statement without a shred of evidence? How are Democrats encouraging?" 

JENNINGS: "Democrats every day are calling them the GESTAPO." 

KASPARIAN: "Well, they do act like Gestapo!" 

JENNINGS: "Now YOU'RE doing it. I assume you condone the violence! Do you condone the violence?" 

KASPARIAN: "Those people who do that get arrested and should be." 

JENNINGS: "And why are they doing that? They've been told ICE agents are GESTAPO." 

KASPARIAN: "When they see their [family] members [being arrested] that leads to a lot of rage, and they retaliate! I'm not saying they should!" 

JENNINGS: "Sounds like you're condoning it." 

KASPARIAN: "Someone messes with my family, I get violent!" 

JENNINGS: "OK, good to know." 

KASPARIAN: "Don't be surprised when people feel angry when they feel there's a bunch of feds in their city..." 

JENNINGS: "There's a violent streak in the country right now..." 

Cope and seethe, libs. The deportations will continue. Jennings later exposed why Democrats are sweating over gerrymandering and a new census, which will exclude illegal aliens. It’s a move that could cost the Democrats dozens of seats, which is why Jennings said Democrats are in the middle of a “high-speed come-apart.”

