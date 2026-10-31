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El-Sayed Is Crashing Out Over a Simple Request: Condemn the Ad

Scott McClallen Follow @ScottMcclallen
Oct 31, 2026 8:00 PM
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El-Sayed Is Crashing Out Over a Simple Request: Condemn the Ad
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) has asked Abdul El-Sayed to denounce an antisemitic ad, and El-Sayed is crashing out instead of condemning the ad. 

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The ad blamed high grocery and gas prices on the Jews. Watch it below. 

Stevens had planned to campaign with El-Sayed in Detroit on Sunday to increase his favor with Jewish and black voters, but now, it sounds like Stevens has been banned from the joint event. 

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Haley Stevens isn't the only Democrat who's called out El-Sayed. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN
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