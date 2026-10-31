El-Sayed Is Crashing Out Over a Simple Request: Condemn the Ad

Michigan Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens (MI-11) has asked Abdul El-Sayed to denounce an antisemitic ad, and El-Sayed is crashing out instead of condemning the ad.

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The ad blamed high grocery and gas prices on the Jews. Watch it below.

New @RebellionPac ad dropping in Michigan. We have to suffer here at home, so Israel can get all its wars. That’s why they buy politicians like Mike Rogers. He promised to serve Israel “unconditionally,” but never made that promise to you. https://t.co/mtgVOyNczg — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 24, 2026

Stevens had planned to campaign with El-Sayed in Detroit on Sunday to increase his favor with Jewish and black voters, but now, it sounds like Stevens has been banned from the joint event.

On the eve of the eve of the eve of our BIG and important election, a unifying moment has arrived, our democratic nominee for U.S Senate disavows the Rebellion PAC ad made by Hasan Piker’s uncle that claims Jews are responsible for America’s economic woes. We have learned from party leaders and emissaries, as reported in the news media that he has. On Sunday I will join with the Great Democratic leader, Jim Clyburn and Dr El Sayed for a church service in the beautiful city of Detroit. The political coalition of Black and Jewish voices that have carried Michigan and this country through so many storms to the righteous path of liberal democracy and equal opportunity for all will ring out. Full statement here: — Haley Stevens (@HaleyforMI) October 30, 2026

Scoop: El-Sayed’s campaign is asking Stevens to stay away from all future campaign events in the closing days of the race, two people familiar with the decision told POLITICO, W/ @lisakashinsky & @jsscppr https://t.co/sbezi5V2pu — Adam Wren (@adamwren) October 31, 2026





🚨 UPDATE: Abdul El Sayed's campaign has reportedly BANNED his own former Democrat rival, Rep. Haley Stevens, from his final campaign events, just days before the Michigan Senate election This comes after Stevens' fiancé is voting MIKE ROGERS 🤯 She asked him to condemn an outside PAC ad, run by Rebellion PAC, that claims Michigan can't afford eggs because money goes to "k*lling Palestinians." Total BS. Instead of condemning it, Abdul is furious of her of "relitigating" the primary Stevens' own fiancé says he's "never seen a candidate for U.S. Senate act so recklessly toward the safety of Jews." BRUTAL FOR ABDUL! He's losing support, fast! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 31, 2026

She’s simply asking you to condemn the antisemitic ad your friends are running dude. It ain’t that hard — Chris Gustafson (@chris_gustafson) October 31, 2026

To be clear, her highly sensible ask was that Abdul condemn a blatantly antisemitic ad. That bar proved too high, and instead he’s lashing (crashing?) out against his primary challenger (willing to support him!) who got 49% of the vote. — Peter Meijer (@PeterMeijer) October 31, 2026

I’m in awe at the pettiness and poor judgment in this statement. — Peter Meijer (@PeterMeijer) October 30, 2026

the guy who committed his life to sharia law… … is mansplaining to a female member of Congress why is anyone surprised. — Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) October 30, 2026

Haley Stevens is trying to drag her party away from the vile anti-Semitism that has defined the El Sayed campaign. And he’s sent a clear message - no thanks. https://t.co/uTiDhsKzDi — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 31, 2026

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Haley Stevens isn't the only Democrat who's called out El-Sayed.

I asked Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) for his thoughts on the increasingly public dispute between Abdul El-Sayed and Haley Stevens. Here's what he told @jewishinsider: "Rep. Haley Stevens simply held Abdul El-Sayed accountable for his views on Israel and fixation with Jewish money. El-Sayed is going after a woman and banning her from campaign events for having an opinion. El-Sayed's overreaction demonstrates why he struggles with groups of Michigan voters. He has the worst case of little man syndrome I’ve ever seen." — Emily Jacobs (@emilyfjacobs) October 31, 2026

This isn’t about Haley Stevens. It’s about the basic question she raised: Why won’t El-Sayed just condemn the Jew-hating ad? News flash: You can be for lower costs and stand up to hate at the same time. https://t.co/PagogUU5WQ — Rep Josh Gottheimer (@RepJoshG) October 31, 2026

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