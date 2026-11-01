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Democrat Haley Stevens Joins Mike Rogers on Campaign Trail As Election Day Nears

Joe Chalfant Follow @JoeChalfant
Nov 01, 2026 12:00 PM
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Democrat Haley Stevens Joins Mike Rogers on Campaign Trail As Election Day Nears
Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP, Pool

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens, who was defeated in the Michigan Senate primary race by Democratic Socialist candidate Abdul El-Sayed, is reportedly attending church services alongside Republican candidate Mike Rogers ahead of the midterm election.

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Stevens was originally slated to campaign alongside her former Democrat opponent, but made the bold move to instead appear alongside her Republican opposition. The move comes shortly following the El-Sayed campaign’s requests to keep Stevens away from their events in the lead-up to Election Day.

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Election Day is just three days away, and the Michigan seat has become the most likely for Republicans to flip in a vulnerable year. The decision from Stevens will likely give moderate Democrats more certainty if they were considering defecting from the party’s embrace of socialism.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | MIKE ROGERS | MICHIGAN
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