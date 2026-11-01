Democrat Haley Stevens Joins Mike Rogers on Campaign Trail As Election Day Nears

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens, who was defeated in the Michigan Senate primary race by Democratic Socialist candidate Abdul El-Sayed, is reportedly attending church services alongside Republican candidate Mike Rogers ahead of the midterm election.

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BREAKING: @FoxNews can confirm Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) is inside the Perfecting Church in Detroit, MI for a service standing next to Republican Mike Rogers. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 1, 2026

HAPPENING NOW: Congresswoman Haley Stevens joins Mike Rogers at church in Detroit this morning. We have a state to save, Michigan. https://t.co/ZE2HJ1XfHP — Abby Ronson (@abbyronson) November 1, 2026

Republican Senate nominee Mike Rogers appearing with Democrat U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens at Perfecting Church in Detroit https://t.co/Jxg5cEufV1 — Sam Robinson (@samueljrob) November 1, 2026

Stevens was originally slated to campaign alongside her former Democrat opponent, but made the bold move to instead appear alongside her Republican opposition. The move comes shortly following the El-Sayed campaign’s requests to keep Stevens away from their events in the lead-up to Election Day.

Scoop: El-Sayed’s campaign is asking Stevens to stay away from all future campaign events in the closing days of the race, two people familiar with the decision told POLITICO, W/ @lisakashinsky & @jsscppr https://t.co/sbezi5V2pu — Adam Wren (@adamwren) October 31, 2026

Haley Stevens was originally supposed to campaign with Abdul El-Sayed today. Now, she's attending a church service with Mike Rogers. https://t.co/VQhtbe7k15 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 1, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed does not want Haley Stevens or her supporters to vote for him: Reporter: “Is Haley Stevens trying to rat f*ck your campaign?” El-Sayed: *grins and laughs* https://t.co/QQXVJsde0q — Steve Cortes (@SteveCortes) October 31, 2026

Election Day is just three days away, and the Michigan seat has become the most likely for Republicans to flip in a vulnerable year. The decision from Stevens will likely give moderate Democrats more certainty if they were considering defecting from the party’s embrace of socialism.

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