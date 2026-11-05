John Thune, Please Go Away Now

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) will run for minority leader. Does this man have no shame? Thune wasn’t a total failure, but he presided over a horrendous cycle, the worst for the GOP in 60-plus years. There’s no escaping that, and the ongoing legislative games over DHS funding, along with an ‘aw shucks’ attitude toward passing the Save America Act, are part of it.

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We knew the sooner, the better on that bill, a key Trump initiative aimed at election integrity. Instead, he dithered. He claimed two dozen Republicans wouldn’t nuke the legislative filibuster. And? Name names, sir. Take away the gavels and apply maximum pressure.

Because now there is no more Save America Act. It’s gone, forever dead. We had a window to ensure that only Americans vote in our elections, but the institutions and procedures. Yeah, you think Democrats are going to follow the rules? They won’t. Nuking the filibuster will happen next session, and all our side can do is watch and lament what could’ve been done if it weren’t panican trash. It’s weaknesses like this that make me less motivated to support and defend these guys. Moral victories no longer suffice. Now we have to work to regain voters' trust and our congressional majorities.

🔥 @LarryOConnor RIPS John Thune and Senate Republicans for asking voters to keep their majority while giving them little to vote for: “You’ve got the leadership right now. Do something with it.” “Republican senators didn’t have a whole lot to show when they went back to their states. That’s just the truth.” — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 4, 2026

That will be done without Thune. You had your shot man, and you blew it:

Over the last two years, Senate Republicans have put up a strong record of accomplishment that’s created safer streets, more money in Americans’ pockets, and new opportunities for families and businesses to get ahead. After fighting Democrat obstruction at every turn, we prevented the largest tax hike in American history, secured our border in an unprecedented way, confirmed the president’s Cabinet at the fastest pace in two decades, and put strong conservative judges on benches across the country faster than we have since the Reagan administration. I’m proud of our team and everything we’ve done for the American people, and I’m looking forward to the important work we have in front of us over the next few months. As we head into 2027, Senate Republicans will not stand idly by as the far-left, socialist wing of the Democrat Party attempts to unwind everything we’ve done. Thankfully, we still have President Trump in the White House, and we’ll work with him to stop the worst impulses of Democrat extremism. We cannot let their fringe positions become the mainstream.

Just go away, man. We’re all sick of you.

@LeaderJohnThune You wouldn’t pass legislation that 80% of the country wanted. There was no obstruction, you were a majority. WERE. I’m deeply saddened by our many losses, but glad you will no longer be in charge. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 4, 2026

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