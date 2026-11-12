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John Thune, I'm Not Sure That's Going to Resonate With the Base

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 12, 2026 3:30 PM
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John Thune, I'm Not Sure That's Going to Resonate With the Base
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite


We’ve covered Sen. John Thune (R-SD) making the worst remarks at the worst possible moment. The fact that he was re-elected to lead us as we enter the minority in January is also baffling. His Fox News interview with Bret Baier this week didn’t rehabilitate his image as someone incapable of holding the line. I hope I’m wrong. In fact, I’d be overjoyed. Yet his recap of why the Save America Act languished remains frustrating, since the filibuster should’ve been nuked under us. Now, Democrats will do that, as they’ve said for years — another instance where the GOP sees the enemy’s playbook and ignores it — and most of the Trump agenda will now be buried. We had a prime opportunity to get a ton done. Thune didn’t want to break arms, which left the upper chamber engulfed in torpor. 

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We couldn’t even fund an agency — DHS—last winter. Perhaps that was a sign that the 60-vote threshold should be nuked. I don’t know why these games were played, but we dithered. John dithered, leaving us with very little to campaign on. It’s not all of Thune’s fault. That’s absurd. Trump hasn’t been an ace on the Iran operation, and saying the Democrats are crazy is no substitute for a solid policy to tout on the stump. The Save America Act was just the start of what could’ve been. Now, Democrats will try to ram whatever through in the next two years. 

Thune’s recap of why Save America stalled was bad enough, but let’s rehash his plan to become more centrist:

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On its face, it makes sense, right? We got killed in the midterms, so retool, right? No. We got killed because while the House did its job passing bills, the Senate didn’t do its part. It wasted precious time on DHS. Immigration enforcement remains popular. Independents saw a circus, which is partially the President’s fault, with the Iran bomb, the ceasefire, the deal coming, and the no-deal carousel, all of which were undeniably bad. Thune acting like Patrick Starr when it came to leading the caucus and getting things done was also bad. 

And here we are, but telling a GOP base to moderate to win back independents who might have abandoned us due to a lack of governing and passing bills is cheap talk. 

What are we going to moderate on, John? 

Guns, illegal aliens, taxes, spending — what? 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | FILIBUSTER | GOP | JOHN THUNE | SENATE
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