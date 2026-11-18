Who is this Amy McGrath person? Oh, it’s the gal who got her face ripped off by Mitch McConnell in 2020, barely breaking 40 percent of the vote in the U.S. Senate election. She ran again in 2026 but couldn’t win the primary. She’s a two-time loser, the female Beto O’Rourke, and she’s trying to talk some stuff about Trump to the Philippines. She claimed Trump was waving Russian flags. He was not, and it got slapped with a community note to boot:

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I genuinely thought this image was fake. It’s not. The President of the United States waving American and Russian flags together. Absolutely embarrassing. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 18, 2026

That's a Filipino flag, you dope. Because the President is currently in the Philippines. — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 18, 2026

Trump arrives in the Philippines. https://t.co/HIyKgi00Pp — Clash Report (@clashreport) November 17, 2026

Yeah, lady, two things: you need to win stuff to talk like this, and you can't be a moron. You have failed on both fronts here:

Less that 4 hrs before this tweet, this woman did a post about how everyone else is dumb, yet here’s what she’s bringing to the table. https://t.co/JGLLZV2Bdh — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) November 18, 2026

It was a good trip, too:

President Trump’s Successful Trip to the Philippines: ✅ Trade Deal with Thailand ✅ Quad Leaders Meeting ✅ Dinner with ASEAN Leaders ✅ Bilateral Meeting with President Marcos Up next: China ✈️ https://t.co/TVf4AdqUMK — Olivia Wales (@olivia_wales) November 18, 2026

🔥 LMFAO! The President of the Philippines says he ordered his staff to deliver President Trump and his team late-night fried chicken from Jollibee because they're so busy "Jollibee...one of their main products is fried chicken, and we are PROUD to say we have surpassed KFC in the US." TRUMP: "Fantastic!" I think McDonald's might've been his first choice but this will have to do 🤣 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2026

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