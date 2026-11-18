Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is known for his zingers on the issues. They’re undefeated, and this Nvidia scandal is no different. The AI giant is undergoing a severe public relations nightmare, and calls for congressional testimony have been made, as its co-founder, Jensen Huang, was forced to resign after his numerous affairs were exposed, one of which was exposed by an alleged Chinese spy. That individual sprinted back to China when this whole fiasco was uncovered.

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Kennedy called the whole mess an intergalactic freak show.

Senator John Kennedy just delivered the PERFECT description of the Nvidia-CPP sex spy scandal: “This whole thing is an intergalactic FREAK SHOW!” Kennedy was dropping one banger after another during his savage 90-second roast of the Nvidia CEO. CNN’s Kasie Hunt teed him up by asking whether Jensen Huang should testify before Congress. KENNEDY: “Well, short answer, Yes. Long answer, HELL yes!” “Kasie, my jaw is still stuck on the floor.” “I mean, I’m not naive. I’m not Bambi’s baby brother. I know people have affairs...I don't recommend it. But if you do, if you do, you ought to make sure it's not with a Chinese spy.” “I mean, check their LinkedIn page for God’s sakes!” “And it’s like, allegedly, he’s a double agent cheater. Then he cheated on the spy!” Brutal. — Overton (@overton_news) November 12, 2026

“I mean, I’m not naive. I’m not Bambi’s baby brother. I know people have affairs...I don't recommend it. But if you do, if you do, you ought to make sure it's not with a Chinese spy,” he said to CNN’s Kasie Hunt last week.

“I mean, check their LinkedIn page for God’s sakes!”

Now, he has a new one:

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., on Jensen Huang: “Mr. Huang’s sexual appetite — his decision to have extramarital sex is the most expensive sex that has happened since Helen of Troy.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 16, 2026

Mr. Huang’s sexual appetite — his decision to have extramarital sex is the most expensive sex that has happened since Helen of Troy.

Huang has agreed to testify before Congress.

This compilation of Senator John Kennedy is hilarious🤣💀 https://t.co/gwpCURZ36D — Eddie (@Eddies_X) March 3, 2023

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