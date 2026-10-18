We Know What Tipped Off the Feds About Ilhan Omar's Alleged Immigration Fraud

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) had her D.C. home raided this week as part of an ongoing immigration fraud investigation. We’ve known the rumors for years; now the Justice Department seems to be acting on them. Federal agents searched her home and seized her phone, computer, and passport. Omar’s personal life is rife with discrepancies.

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We know she misfiled campaign finance reports and her taxes — it’s all fishy. Now, we’ve learned her staff may have altered her date of birth in 2018 to align the timelines for her naturalization process. This probe began under President Joe Biden, so it’s not a witch hunt. And later learned that a major break in the case came from text messages from Omar’s sister, whose phone was taken earlier this year (via NYT):

Federal investigators have been reviewing family text messages as they aim to build a case implicating Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, of conspiring to commit immigration fraud, three people familiar with the matter said this week. The messages were obtained from a phone that officials seized earlier this year from one of Ms. Omar’s sisters, Sahra Noor, a health care executive and author, according to the three people. The messages contained information that investigators had used to get a federal judge to authorize homeland security agents to search Ms. Omar’s Washington-area residence on Monday, the three people said. Agents spent hours searching the home of the congresswoman and were seen walking away with several boxes of seized items. The people familiar with the seizure of Ms. Noor’s phone spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an open criminal investigation that is before a federal grand jury in Minnesota. Federal officials have issued subpoenas in recent days to Ms. Noor and several other people in Ms. Omar’s orbit. The investigation seeks to determine whether Ms. Omar and her relatives lied or omitted crucial information in immigration paperwork they filed since moving to the United States in the 1990s. They were admitted as refugees after fleeing Somalia’s civil war. Markwayne Mullin, the homeland security secretary, suggested last month that the investigation could ultimately result in Ms. Omar’s deportation. The Justice Department on Friday did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Ms. Noor’s phone. It was not clear when or where her phone was seized. Ms. Noor, who recently published a memoir about her upbringing and the family’s journey to the United States, did not respond this week to several requests for comment. In recent years she has split her time between the United States and Kenya, and she spoke at events in the Minneapolis area this month to promote her book.

A Democrat judge also signed off on the warrant, and raiding members of Congress’s homes isn’t exactly something a judge wants his or her name affixed to. If they do this, it means the evidence is pretty damning. Federal agents were also sifting through Omar's trash looking for DNA evidence, suggesting this might go beyond immigration fraud.

Drip. Drip. Drip.

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