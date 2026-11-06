Does Ilhan Omar Have Secret Siblings in London?

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) cruised to reelection, but legal troubles still circle over her head. The Minnesota congresswoman is under investigation for immigration fraud, a case in which Obama, Biden, and Trump DOJ officials have been collecting evidence. DNA evidence was obtained by federal agents recently, along with the seizure of her passport, phone, and computer. Omar is accused of marrying her reportedly gay brother as part of this scheme. The marriage certificate is suspect, and now we have secret siblings in London (via NY Post):

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Ilhan Omar has been hiding links to two of her siblings in London in an alleged bid to create further distance between her and rumored brother Ahmed Nur Said Elmi — whom she married in 2009. Multiple sources told The Post that Mohamed Nur Said Elmi, a political activist for the Puntland cause in Somalia, and Leila Nur Said Elmi, 53, are Omar’s siblings who live in London. Ahmed Elmi, 41 — to whom Omar was married for eight years, and who described himself as “a gay man” in a recent academic paper — is also believed to have lived with Leila while growing up. The congresswoman, 44, arrived in the US as a refugee from Somalia in 1995, while the other branch of her family made their way to London via Ukraine. “They are all one family,” a friend of the Omar family claimed in an interview with The Post. “The siblings have the same mum and the same dad and within the Somali community acknowledge each other as brothers and sisters.

And, to the shock of no one, the Somali community has reportedly known about this sham marriage for years (via Breitbart):

The Post spoke to numerous people in Minnesota’s Somali community who said that they not only knew Omar had married her brother, and that she had married him so he could obtain a green card, but that they were told this directly by Omar’s “first” husband, Ahmed Hirsi, who remained in a relationship with Omar while she was married to her alleged brother. This can get confusing, so here are the dates and basics of Omar’s marriages… Official Marriage 1: Ahmed Nur Said Elmi (Omar’s alleged brother) Married from 2009 to 2017. They were separated when he left the States around 2011. Official Marriage 2: Ahmed Abdisalan Hirsi They had an Islamic marriage in 2002, separated in 2007, reconciled after husband number one (her alleged brother) left in 2011, legally married in 2018, and divorced in 2019. Official Marriage 3: Tim Mynett Married as of 2020. The Post also states that this alleged sham marriage not only destroyed Omar’s relationship with Hirsi, who was her first husband through an Islamic marriage and a well-liked and respected part of the Somali community, but that her marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi (her alleged brother) brought shame and embarrassment to everyone. This shame was caused by two things: 1) people believed Omar had married her brother, and 2) her alleged brother was an “extremely feminine Somali guy from London” who ran around “in tight female clothing,” including a mix of short shorts and cowboy boots.

It’s no shock that multiple people are part of this fiasco.

JUST IN: DHS Secretary says Ilhan Omar probe now involves "multiple people" — Kalshi (@Kalshi) November 5, 2026

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