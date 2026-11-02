Ilhan Omar's Marriage Certificate Is a Trainwreck

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is likely breathing a sigh of relief, as her name is no longer dominating headlines with the 2026 midterms tomorrow. That doesn’t mean the wounds from the past few weeks are healed. They were devastating. A Democrat judge signed off on the search warrant, killing her main defense line, which was that this probe is a partisan witch hunt. Joe Biden’s and Barack Obama’s DOJs also investigated her immigration status and found irregularities.

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Her alleged sham marriage to her brother, who may be gay, will now undergo a full evaluation, with federal agents obtaining DNA evidence. Federal agents seized Omar’s phone, computer, and passport. Her father was not fleeing persecution in Somalia — everything about this woman’s backstory is a lie. Now, the alleged sham marriage certificate has odd scribbles, notably from Omar, who seems confused about which name to put on the document. Oh, yeah, Omar isn’t even her real name (via NY Post):

Rep. Ilhan Omar apparently didn’t know what her name was when applying in 2009 for a Minnesota marriage license to her alleged brother Ahmed Elmi, according to the document obtained by The Post. A certified copy from the Hennepin County, Minn., government shows that the Democratic congresswoman’s surname was initially written as Omar, before being crossed out and replaced with Elmi. A final edit reverted it back to Omar. The revisions are potentially significant as the Justice Department investigates whether Omar fraudulently gained US citizenship in 2000 by failing to use her accurate legal name — and birthdate. The ongoing case builds on a probe into whether the Somalia-born politician committed immigration fraud by marrying Elmi, a British citizen who describes himself as gay. The Justice Department referred to Omar in a court filing last week as “Congresswoman Ilhan Nur Said Elmi, a/k/a Ilhan Abdullahi Omar.” A source familiar with the investigation previously told The Post that Omar is not the congresswoman’s “real” name, meaning she was born with the last name of Elmi, just like her alleged brother-husband.

It might take some time, but liberal attorney Alan Dershowitz said he wouldn’t be shocked if Omar is denaturalized and deported.

BREAKING: The New York Times reports that an Obama-era investigation found evidence that Ilhan Omar "had entered into a sham marriage with a man who may have been her brother." "They found evidence suggesting that Mr. Elmi and Ms. Omar were siblings, according to the six former and current officials familiar with the case," the outlet reports. — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) October 29, 2026

Bill Maher opens his show CALLING OUT Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar for possibly marrying her brother. Deport her immediately! “Now, the New York Times reports today, we've heard this for years, that they say there is evidence now that Representative Ilhan Omar, if you're familiar, in Minnesota, may have in fact married her brother, which is hurting her a lot in Minnesota. In West Virginia, the approval ratings are off the charts.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) October 31, 2026

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