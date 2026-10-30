Ilhan Omar's Alleged Sham Marriage Just Got Weirder

I’m getting whiplash from all the twists and turns in this immigration fraud investigation into Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN). We knew about the allegations that she married her brother as part of a fraud scheme, but that is just the tip of the iceberg. Federal agents have DNA evidence, so they should clear that up.

Advertisement

This investigation, which culminated in a search warrant being executed at her D.C. residence by federal agents this month, began under Obama, continued under Biden, and now continues under Trump. It’s a bipartisan inquiry because this woman appears to be engaged in a lot of shady deeds, things the conservative media has kept tabs on since 2016. And now, another twist: Omar’s ex-husband/brother/alleged immigration fraudster might be gay (via Daily Caller):

NEW: Ilhan Omar's ex-husband & alleged brother identifies as a "gay man." In Somali custom, her ex-husband's name shows he's the son of NUR SAID. Per DOJ, Omar's name shows she's the daughter of NUR SAID. Omar's father went by NUR SAID online. https://t.co/KZDBUFyLVJ — Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) October 29, 2026

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s ex-husband Ahmed Nur Said Elmi — whom President Donald Trump accuses of being her brother — described himself as a “gay man” in an August 2026 academic paper. Elmi, a University of Bristol doctoral researcher, wrote that studying violence against gay individuals in Africa was “not just an academic undertaking” due to “the complexities of [his] identity” as a “gay man of the East African diaspora.” Tabloids have over the years described Elmi’s colorful social media posts and described him as “flamboyant.” The 2026 paper provides the first explicit evidence of his sexual orientation. The paper consists of his reflections on interviewing research subjects in Kenya. The text is laden with academic phrases like “standpoint theory” and “fluid insider-outsider positioning.” “It has all the features of woke slop: Not methodologically serious, ideologically slanted, and more concerned with academic ornamentation than clear communication,” Ian Kingsbury, senior director of the Center for Accountability in Medicine at Do No Harm, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The fact that it’s so tedious and painful to read signals that it isn’t meant for an audience outside a small clique of sociologists or gender theorists.” Department of Homeland Security authorities raided Omar’s Washington, DC, home on Oct. 12. The investigation reportedly involves immigration fraud and originated in the war crimes unit, suggesting the probe may examine the legitimacy of her naturalization through her father, a Somali military official. But the investigation is also examining evidence pointing to a sham marriage with Elmi, The New York Times reported Thursday.

You cannot make this up.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.