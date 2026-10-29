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Mary Peltola's Reaction to the Dems' Alaska Election Antics Getting Exposed Says Everything

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 29, 2026 6:55 AM
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Mary Peltola's Reaction to the Dems' Alaska Election Antics Getting Exposed Says Everything
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

It was not a good day for Mary Peltola: the Democrats’ election-rigging shenanigans, which everyone has known about for months, were exposed. It’s nothing new, though that hardly counts as a defense. Second, if this wasn’t such a big deal, why was virtually everyone who talked about it, including those featured in the New York Times piece, fretting that the operation would be exposed?

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To recap, Democrats tried to find a Dan Sullivan to run against incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan to dilute the vote. To make things even funnier, the liberal media argued with Attorney General Todd Blanche all weekend that this wasn’t happening, only for it to blow up in their faces on Wednesday. Peltola decided to attack the Times instead of addressing the lengthy piece detailing the whole scheme, which also sort of confirms that this woman being temperamental to the max was true:

The media said this wasn't happening last weekend:

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Then, the backtracking:

Sen. Sullivan noting that this is par for tthe course for a party that's just obsessed with power, and using it to jail Trump, his family, and now Elon Musk:

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DNC
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