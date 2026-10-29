Mary Peltola's Reaction to the Dems' Alaska Election Antics Getting Exposed Says Everything

It was not a good day for Mary Peltola: the Democrats’ election-rigging shenanigans, which everyone has known about for months, were exposed. It’s nothing new, though that hardly counts as a defense. Second, if this wasn’t such a big deal, why was virtually everyone who talked about it, including those featured in the New York Times piece, fretting that the operation would be exposed?

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To recap, Democrats tried to find a Dan Sullivan to run against incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan to dilute the vote. To make things even funnier, the liberal media argued with Attorney General Todd Blanche all weekend that this wasn’t happening, only for it to blow up in their faces on Wednesday. Peltola decided to attack the Times instead of addressing the lengthy piece detailing the whole scheme, which also sort of confirms that this woman being temperamental to the max was true:

At a rally in Soldotna today, US Senate candidate Mary Peltola said the media’s focus should be on Alaska’s high cost of living and Sen. Sullivan’s support of the war in Iran — not who is on the ballot. “Nobody at the New York Times cares about affordability in Alaska.” https://t.co/Ptg9kEOAtH — Matt Tunseth (@MattTunseth) October 28, 2026

“This is all stuff to sell newspapers” who advised her on this response? the same people who advised her to rig a ballot? — Sarah Gallagher (@sgallz_) October 28, 2026

This is not a real defense. This is a big deal — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 28, 2026

The media said this wasn't happening last weekend:

This is an all-time pathetic interview. Dana Bash WOULD NOT admit that what Democrats are doing in Alaska is wrong. She refused to say it. She did however have no problem accusing Trump of trying to steal the election in Alaska because he's talking about Democrats actual attempt to cheat. This is CNN. Defending cheating in an election because it's Democrats who are doing it. Absolute garbage. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 28, 2026

Then, the backtracking:

Democrats’ defense of the Decoy Dan scheme isn’t that it didn’t happen. It’s that they do it ‘all the time.’ Think about that. https://t.co/WsUJGtHjbi — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) October 29, 2026

Sen. Sullivan noting that this is par for tthe course for a party that's just obsessed with power, and using it to jail Trump, his family, and now Elon Musk:

"The Democrats will do anything to gain power." EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Dan Sullivan fires back at Mary Peltola in on 'Hannity' following revelations about an alleged effort to confuse Alaska voters with a second candidate named Dan Sullivan. Sullivan says his Democratic opponent has yet to apologize, accusing her campaign and top national Democratic operatives of secretly plotting to mislead voters for more than a year. "Even today she has not apologized." | @seanhannity Download the FOX News app as the latest developments unfold. https://t.co/ISpW9Fc0R3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 29, 2026

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