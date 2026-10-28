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CNN Panel Runs Spin on the Dems' Fake Dan Sullivan Stunt in Alaska. The Narrative Was Predictable.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 28, 2026 3:45 PM
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CNN Panel Runs Spin on the Dems' Fake Dan Sullivan Stunt in Alaska. The Narrative Was Predictable.
AP Photo/Ron Harris

I’m sure you could’ve predicted this talking point coming from The New York Times story about the elaborate scheme to trick Alaskan voters into voting for the wrong Dan Sullivan. 

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Incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) is running against former Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola. Amid this emerging duel, Democrat operatives found another Dan Sullivan to run as well, along with a lengthy communications stream about also possibly funding a fake MAGA party to further split support. With how shambolic Alaska runs its campaigns, this was the state to do it.

We knew this, too. We knew this back in May when Joe first covered the Peltola trickery. The Peltola campaign denies rigging the race. Right, and Jimmy Hoffa is still alive.

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And now, CNN is running interference with the usual ‘if the Democrats do it, it’s okay’ line that you’ve grown accustomed to. 

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DANA BASH: I use the term dirty tricks intentionally because it’s — it’s not illegal. This is something that — is untoward. It is something that Democrats have tried to do in races where they think it could be to their advantage to run candidates that could siphon votes away from Republicans and Republicans do the same. I mean, just in Alaska alone, Mary Peltola, who’s now on the ballot for the senate, she lost her House race two years ago. On that ballot, there was a candidate who was literally in prison who was reportedly recruited and — and kept on the ballot at the behest of Republicans. There’s a socialist running in Ohio with the hopes of taking votes away from the Democrat, Sherrod Brown. These are dirty tricks. They are legal, dirty tricks. But again, at a time when you have a President and his — supporters, particularly those with very big platforms, trying to undermine the election, and Alaska is a potentially key and even pivotal, pivotal Senate seat that could determine the outcome of the control of the Senate, it’s a big deal.”

The Times added that Peltola wasn't directly involved in this scheme but was reportedly aware of it. 

Oh, I'm sure. 

Hey, Dana, if this is 'meh' on the media-caring scale, why did a horde of people think they would be cooked if they got caught? Also, are you gonna apologize to AG Todd Blanche, Ms. Bash? We didn't forget what happened on Sunday, and we'll rehash it in about five minutes. 

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UPDATE: Well...well...well

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | CORRUPTION | DAN SULLIVAN | DEMOCRAT PARTY
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