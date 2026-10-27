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Angie Nixon's Odd Remarks About Communist Cuba...and It Might Have Truly Cost Her

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 27, 2026 6:50 AM
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Angie Nixon's Odd Remarks About Communist Cuba...and It Might Have Truly Cost Her
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

This was never a race: Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) was going to win. It’s Florida. It’s deep red. And no Democratic Socialist nut job was going to win. As for the Democrat primary, it was interesting how Nixon handily beat Alex Vindman, who thought he would cruise to victory — he got beaten like a drum. But she was already at a disadvantage in a state Democrats weren’t even going to invest significant resources in. Nixon wants Moody jailed, and now this is about Cuba. The Florida lefty firebrand isn’t sure it’s an authoritarian communist dictatorship. Her reasoning: she hasn’t been there, but people have told her that, so that’s what she’ll go with. Lady, are you serious? 

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I never went to Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, but I know it was a dictatorial s**thole. I know Belarus is a dictatorship. Simply reading a book lets you reach these conclusions. There really is no need to prevaricate, parse, or be obtuse about Cuba and its government. 

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It says everything you need to know about how Nixon views her Senate candidacy. It’s not serious, and this will not play well in Miami-Dade County, where she needs to do well. In fact, one could argue that this candidacy is over. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | CUBA | FLORIDA | SENATE
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