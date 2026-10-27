Angie Nixon's Odd Remarks About Communist Cuba...and It Might Have Truly Cost Her

This was never a race: Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) was going to win. It’s Florida. It’s deep red. And no Democratic Socialist nut job was going to win. As for the Democrat primary, it was interesting how Nixon handily beat Alex Vindman, who thought he would cruise to victory — he got beaten like a drum. But she was already at a disadvantage in a state Democrats weren’t even going to invest significant resources in. Nixon wants Moody jailed, and now this is about Cuba. The Florida lefty firebrand isn’t sure it’s an authoritarian communist dictatorship. Her reasoning: she hasn’t been there, but people have told her that, so that’s what she’ll go with. Lady, are you serious?

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#FloridaSenate Angie Nixon on whether Cuba is a dictatorship in interview with CBS News: "That is what people have told me. I have never been to Cuba, and so I will have to take their word for it." https://t.co/PMXuQK6yIi — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) October 26, 2026

It’s disappointing to have to say this, but @CBSNews, this is a serious failure of editorial reporting. I clearly state in this clip that while I have not personally been to Cuba, I have spoken with Cubans who have described it as a dictatorship, and I believe them. To claim I declined to answer the question is categorically false. That is not journalism. It is misinformation. — State Rep. Angie Nixon (@AngieNixon) October 27, 2026

This is how Democrats lose elections in Miami-Dade. And they need to win Miami-Dade to win Florida. — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) October 26, 2026

I never went to Saddam Hussein’s Iraq, but I know it was a dictatorial s**thole. I know Belarus is a dictatorship. Simply reading a book lets you reach these conclusions. There really is no need to prevaricate, parse, or be obtuse about Cuba and its government.

It says everything you need to know about how Nixon views her Senate candidacy. It’s not serious, and this will not play well in Miami-Dade County, where she needs to do well. In fact, one could argue that this candidacy is over.

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