Angie Nixon: Democrats Are Not Investing in Florida Because They Think the State Is Racist

Florida Democrat Angie Nixon has found a new, albeit predictable, talking point to explain why national Democrats are avoiding the Sunshine State like the plague: it’s racist. Nixon pulled off an upset win over Alex Vindman, who reportedly looked past her in the Democrat primary. He lost handily, though Republicans never stood a chance of losing this seat. Nixon, a Democratic Socialist, is running against Republican Sen. Ashley Moody, who is seeking to serve the remainder of Marco Rubio’s term.

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Nixon dropped these remarks with Politico’s Dasha Burns:

Dems are underinvesting in Florida because they think “the state is racist,” Angie Nixon said. “They made a huge mistake by not investing in this state,” she told @DashaBurns. “We have seen the devastation of it all across the country.” 🎧 #TheConversation: https://t.co/GX1yT10bXx — POLITICO (@politico) October 23, 2026

And here’s where you know Democrats can’t trust polls. It does show a close-ish race between the two, with Moody up four in a recent survey, but this is Florida. Even Democrats know this isn’t a state to sink millions into; that would be Michigan and, apparently, Minnesota.

Angie Nixon: "They're spreading lies about me saying I want to abolish prisons... Why would I want to do that when I want [Ashley Moody] locked up and jailed." CNN: "You want your Republican opponent locked up?" Angie Nixon: "Yeah basically. I absolutely want that to happen." https://t.co/KkfiWKhIi6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2026

Florida Democratic Senate candidate Angie Nixon defends her previous comments that her GOP opponent Ashley Moody should be jailed, telling @margbrennan “it’s not a desire to weaponize the justice system.” “It's designed to actually hold corrupt politicians accountable,” Nixon says, calling for a Justice Department investigation into the Hope Florida scandal, in which Moody has denied wrongdoing. — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 18, 2026

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