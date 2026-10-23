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Angie Nixon: Democrats Are Not Investing in Florida Because They Think the State Is Racist

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 23, 2026 3:00 PM
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Angie Nixon: Democrats Are Not Investing in Florida Because They Think the State Is Racist
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Florida Democrat Angie Nixon has found a new, albeit predictable, talking point to explain why national Democrats are avoiding the Sunshine State like the plague: it’s racist. Nixon pulled off an upset win over Alex Vindman, who reportedly looked past her in the Democrat primary. He lost handily, though Republicans never stood a chance of losing this seat. Nixon, a Democratic Socialist, is running against Republican Sen. Ashley Moody, who is seeking to serve the remainder of Marco Rubio’s term.

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Nixon dropped these remarks with Politico’s Dasha Burns:

And here’s where you know Democrats can’t trust polls. It does show a close-ish race between the two, with Moody up four in a recent survey, but this is Florida. Even Democrats know this isn’t a state to sink millions into; that would be Michigan and, apparently, Minnesota. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA | POLLING
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