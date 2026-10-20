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Failed Congressional Candidate Arrested for Threatening People Who Don't Vote for Angie Nixon

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 20, 2026 5:30 PM
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Failed Congressional Candidate Arrested for Threatening People Who Don't Vote for Angie Nixon
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Last week, socialist Angie Nixon, who is running for Senate in Florida, called for her Republican opponent Ashley Moody to be jailed "for what she has done." That seems like small potatoes in light of what failed Democrat congressional candidate and Nixon supporter was just arrested for, however. 

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Elijah Manley who ran for Congress in FL-20 and failed, was arrested and charged in connection to Facebook posts he made in August in which he wrote, "Every democrat needs to get behind the democratic nominee for Senate. Anybody not doing that, I promise you I’m going to cut your f***ing head off" and that he would make non-supporters' lives "a living hell to the very end." He also threatened to "burn y'all [expletive] castle to the ground."

Here's more:

Elijah Daniel Gabriel Manley, a 27-year-old Fort Lauderdale Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for Congress earlier this year, was arrested last week on two counts of making written threats to kill or injure someone following a heated Facebook dispute over Democratic Senate nominee Angie Nixon.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by Local 10 News⁠, Manley allegedly posted a series of increasingly hostile messages on August 20, including one warning Democrats to fall in line behind Nixon or face violent consequences.

“Every democrat needs to get behind the democratic nominee for Senate,” one message stated. “Anybody not doing that, I promise you I’m going to cut your f—ing head off.”

...

At least two people told deputies they were concerned for their safety. One woman said the posts had “placed her in fear,” according to the affidavit. She also told investigators that the Facebook account had previously been accessed from her home during fundraising activities.

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Khurrum Wahid, Manley's attorney, told the Miami New Times, "Mr. Manley has surrendered to authorities and has been released on conditions of bail. He denies the allegations. These are all allegations. The social media post in question was a discussion about politics that all parties had mutually engaged in over the course of weeks. We are confident that a trier of fact will see there is no intent to carry out any act of violence. It is unfortunate that our political differences have led some to weaponizing the police instead of using dialogue."

Manley also defended his remarks as political speech.

"The President of the United States says worse," he told WLRN.

Everything the Democrats say about Republicans is projection.

They can't defend their positions on the merits, so they resort to violence to get their way.

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The Nixon campaign has not commented on Manley's arrest.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA | SENATE
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