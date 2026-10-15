DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Why Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Commenting on the Ilhan Omar Raid?

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 15, 2026 3:00 PM
Advertisement
Why Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Commenting on the Ilhan Omar Raid?
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) had her phone, passport, and computer seized as part of an ongoing investigation into her immigration status. Her staff appears to have altered her date of birth to align with the naturalization process. Federal agents raided her D.C. residence on Monday, and a Democrat judge signed off on the raid. That’s why the uproar has subsided; judges don’t sign off on search warrants like this unless the evidence is damning. Also, this isn’t a witch hunt; Omar’s immigration investigation began under Joe Biden. Subpoenas for family members are flying. But Omar found an unlikely ally: former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Advertisement

I’m not kidding. And it’s over the Epstein Files again. The woman sees the files in her soup.

Me and Ilhan Omar are far apart policy wise. I’m pro life, she’s pro abortion. I’m pro 2A, she’s pro gun control. And on and on.

But can someone tell me how pretending to get ready to deport Ilhan Omar is going to bring gas down under $2, make health insurance freaking affordable, make a family’s weekly grocery bill make sense, and stop sending our beloved military off to fight for another fucking foreign war???

People are so sick and tired of the bullshit.

When you dumb mf’ers at the WH actually release the Epstein files and lock up the pedophiles and rapists you all hang out with, then we will start paying attention.

Until then 🖕.

Recommended
Did the Democrats Peak Too Soon? Kurt Schlichter What Might Have Saved Gaza? Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

Give it a rest, lady. If you’re so gung-ho about disclosing these files, you shouldn’t have quit Congress. 

Enjoy retirement. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ILHAN OMAR | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | JEFFREY EPSTEIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Did the Democrats Peak Too Soon?

Did the Democrats Peak Too Soon?

Kurt Schlichter
What Might Have Saved Gaza?

What Might Have Saved Gaza?

Victor Davis Hanson
Drop Site News Served Cease and Desist for Publishing Lies About Mike Rogers' Wife

Drop Site News Served Cease and Desist for Publishing Lies About Mike Rogers' Wife

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos