Why Is Marjorie Taylor Greene Commenting on the Ilhan Omar Raid?

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) had her phone, passport, and computer seized as part of an ongoing investigation into her immigration status. Her staff appears to have altered her date of birth to align with the naturalization process. Federal agents raided her D.C. residence on Monday, and a Democrat judge signed off on the raid. That’s why the uproar has subsided; judges don’t sign off on search warrants like this unless the evidence is damning. Also, this isn’t a witch hunt; Omar’s immigration investigation began under Joe Biden. Subpoenas for family members are flying. But Omar found an unlikely ally: former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

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I’m not kidding. And it’s over the Epstein Files again. The woman sees the files in her soup.

Me and Ilhan Omar are far apart policy wise. I’m pro life, she’s pro abortion. I’m pro 2A, she’s pro gun control. And on and on. But can someone tell me how pretending to get ready to deport Ilhan Omar is going to bring gas down under $2, make health insurance freaking affordable, make a family’s weekly grocery bill make sense, and stop sending our beloved military off to fight for another fucking foreign war??? People are so sick and tired of the bullshit. When you dumb mf’ers at the WH actually release the Epstein files and lock up the pedophiles and rapists you all hang out with, then we will start paying attention. Until then 🖕. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) October 15, 2026

Me and Ilhan Omar are far apart policy wise. I’m pro life, she’s pro abortion. I’m pro 2A, she’s pro gun control. And on and on. But can someone tell me how pretending to get ready to deport Ilhan Omar is going to bring gas down under $2, make health insurance freaking affordable, make a family’s weekly grocery bill make sense, and stop sending our beloved military off to fight for another fucking foreign war??? People are so sick and tired of the bullshit. When you dumb mf’ers at the WH actually release the Epstein files and lock up the pedophiles and rapists you all hang out with, then we will start paying attention. Until then 🖕.

Give it a rest, lady. If you’re so gung-ho about disclosing these files, you shouldn’t have quit Congress.

Enjoy retirement.

Get a load of MTG the sellout. Now vs Then on Ilhan Omar. A total flip-flopping opportunist. The people who gaslit you with "nothing is happening" and moving the goalposts now that things are happening. Bunch of frauds. 🙄 https://t.co/4MDtghoM1y — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 15, 2026

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