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CNN Just Wrecked the Dems' Ilhan Omar Defense

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 15, 2026 6:30 AM
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CNN Just Wrecked the Dems' Ilhan Omar Defense
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The Ilhan Omar immigration story and the raid on her D.C. home didn't make the cut for some of the major networks Monday night, and we know why: there’s nothing they can use against the Trump White House. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) is in serious trouble: her staff falsified her date of birth for naturalization purposes in 2018, and her father wasn’t actually a refugee. 

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The warrant was signed by a Democrat judge. This operation, known as World War 11, was first cast as racist, xenophobic, and fascist. That died within hours when the new details came out, notably how judges don’t sign off on these warrants willy-nilly. They got line-by-line. 

During a segment with CNN’s top legal analyst, Elie Honig, host Jake Tapper filleted this Democrats’ main argument for her defense. Once again, the kicker is that this all began under the Biden administration: 

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Tapper: "Would it not have been wiser for the congresswoman to have gone to the Biden Justice Department and said this has happened and there was a mistake and I'd like to come clean and pay whatever fine?"

CNN's own Elie Honig then admitted the investigation started under Biden, which "undermines" any claim that it's political.

Liberal law professor Jonathan Turley also hurled cold water on this operation. Last night, Omar’s passport, computer, and phone were seized by federal agents, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. 

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News Topics CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DOJ | ILHAN OMAR | JAKE TAPPER
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