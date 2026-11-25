Hours after the Army’s controlled detonation of lead azide in Middletown, Iowa, at 9 A.M., the Environmental Protection Agency’s monitors show no airborne lead.

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After days of people fearmongering the event on social media, the Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin said that Kansas City's fireworks show produced 10 times the release of particulate matter as the detonation.

Lead azide is a sensitive explosive compound for blasting caps. The Army found 68 drums of lead azide that had degraded and become unstable, so it blew up before the compound exploded on its own.

Over five hours after the Army’s controlled detonation of lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, all EPA air monitors continue to report a ZERO DETECT of airborne lead. As one way to put this morning’s controlled detonation into perspective, I have been informed that the release of particulate matter from Kansas City’s fireworks show at FIFA World Cup FanFest was roughly 10x greater than this morning’s detonation. After collecting 1,200 land, air, dust, and water samples before the detonation, 300 EPA personnel and contractors were pre-positioned for continued sampling during and after the detonation. They are now back in the field sampling air, land, and water. We will continue our work over the coming days and keep providing updates to the public as we get more information. You can stay informed by visiting https://t.co/bQoZGV1duU or calling 833-649-9624. Please only use the EPA hotline number if you are in the local area. — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) November 25, 2026

My drone video of the #Iowa detonation moments ago. #detonation #army https://t.co/CNnbJ8sgwo — James Wilson (@nmjameswilson) November 25, 2026

U.S. Army personnel are on site in Middletown, Iowa, and have worked around the clock to mitigate the impacts of the planned controlled detonation later this morning. This includes a water wall filled with more than 100,000 gallons of water, earth berms, sand filled blocks, expert dispersion modeling, and temperature-regulating tarps. Our foremost priority is public health and safety, so take a look at how we’re protecting the community ⬇️ — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 25, 2026

Today, a federal interagency team successfully completed the controlled detonation at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant, eliminating the threat posed by the unstable material and ensuring public safety. Read our joint statement: https://t.co/llBjaXlnoC https://t.co/96DHlw596x — FEMA (@fema) November 26, 2026

UPDATE: @FEMA has issued an All Clear around Iowa Army Ammunition Plant. DTRA maps indicate ZERO airborne lead detection following this morning's controlled detonation. Post-detonation surface sampling is underway, and results will be released once complete. https://t.co/qgxitd6l28 — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 25, 2026

5+ hours after the Army’s controlled detonation of lead azide in Iowa, every EPA air monitor is still showing zero airborne lead. For perspective, Kansas City’s FIFA fireworks put out about 10x more particulate matter than this did. Meanwhile the online doomers and fake news spent DAYS whipping up panic like the sky was falling. Zero lead detected. This is an interactive map from the EPA’s Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Response Data Viewer. It shows the locations of their air sampling and monitoring stations around the plant in Middletown, Iowa. • Blue circles labeled AS-01, AS-02, AS-03, etc. = Air sampling stations (AS = Air Station). These are the real-time air monitors the EPA set up to check for airborne lead after the controlled detonation. • Green boxes around some of them (AS-01, AS-02, AS-03, AS-04) = Those are highlighted as the key/live monitors they’re watching most closely. • Purple dots = Other sampling locations (soil, dust, water, or additional air points). — JJ🕊️ (@jesseyjay94) November 25, 2026

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Encouraging news from @EPA: Real-time air monitors are reporting no detectable airborne lead following today's controlled detonation. Thank you, @epaleezeldin, for your leadership and for keeping residents informed. I also thank our dedicated @CDCgov and @ASPRgov teams, who arrived early to help protect Iowans’ health and safety. — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) November 25, 2026

Vice President J.D. Vance said that the controlled detonation prevented an uncontrolled detonation.

VANCE ON IOWA: Blow it up under control, or wait for it to blow up on its own. Vice President JD Vance says every scientist and expert the administration talked to warned that the material could go off by itself in the cold weather, possibly within days or weeks. "The uncontrolled detonation is what really worried us." "Just let it sit there and detonate in an uncontrolled way, or try to detonate it in a controlled way that limited the environmental impact." Vance says President Trump and Pete Hegseth "made the right decision." — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 25, 2026

The Army said that the controlled detonation “exceeded expectations, but some people blew the detonation out of proportion. Meghan McCain compared the controlled detonation to "the largest and most significant act of biological terrorism in American history.”

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If a foreign country did to us what is about to be done to the state of Iowa it would be considered the largest and most significant act of biological terrorism in American history. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 24, 2026

Former lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene described the controlled detonation as a “Chernobyl event.”

You didn’t even go to the moon and everyone is supposed to feel better now because you are monitoring the Chernobyl event that the U.S. government is doing tomorrow in America. Oh. Ok. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) November 25, 2026

Meanwhile, the military said that event went as planned.

Today's successfully controlled detonation exceeded expectations. Credit goes to our EOD professionals and the Soldiers on the ground today, with every indication showing the munitions used substantially reduced the lead azide threat and safely addressed the hazard. There is a reading of 0.0 lead detected on the ground. Immediate overhead coverage after the operation confirmed that everything targeted for removal was cleared, with no secondary explosions, no kickout, and no infrastructure damage on or around the installation. Monitoring and verification remain front and center as teams wrap up post-event checks. — U.S. Army (@USArmy) November 25, 2026

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