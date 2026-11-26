What does ice cream have to do with abortion?

Absolutely nothing. But that never stopped Ben & Jerry’s founders, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, from churning milk into frothy abortion activism. You name the far-left cause, they were on the bandwagon. Perhaps they were even driving it. What’s fascinating to me is how two white Jewish men think that abortion needs to happen more in black communities where abortion is already the number one killer of black lives. Which flavor would that be, anyway? Genocide with Chunks of Racism?

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Of course, Ben & Jerry’s calls it “Reproductive Justice.” Civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer called it “genocide.” Jesse Jackson (before he ran for president on the Democrat ticket) called it “genocide.” Dr. Alveda King, niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, calls it “crime against humanity” and “racist.” What is just about disproportionately killing the most marginalized black lives?

Ben & Jerry’s declared their fake war on white supremacy in 2024 (ironically the very thing that past and present abortion workers accuse Planned Parenthood of): “…the culture of white supremacy must be dismantled to achieve equity for all marginalized people. We have focused our strategies on outcomes for Black people because slavery and its legacy remain such a defining element of American life.”

Abortion is one of slavery’s sordid legacies. Dr. Mildred Jefferson, the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School (and first female surgeon at Boston Medical), explained this: “I would guess that the abortionists have done more to get rid of generations and cripple others than all of the years of slavery and lynchings.”

Ben & Jerry’s apparently thinks limitless abortion should always be on the menu, as it declares on its website: “Roe was always meant to be the floor — not the ceiling — for abortion rights.”

Empower Mint

In the company’s relatively new podcast, Into the Mix, it heavily pushes abortion propaganda disguising it as liberation and empowerment. The episode, entitled “Liberating Abortion,” features Ashley C. Ford, a self-described lesbian and New York Times bestselling author, as well as abortion activist Renee Bracey Sherman. The entire podcast centers on disinformation and the importance of “abortion storytelling.” Sherman repeatedly describes the failure of telling good emotional stories, while her own storytelling is painfully bland and filled with meaningless word salads.

In true Kamala Harris style, Sherman unleashes a tirade of words at war with one another to sum up her worldview at the start of the podcast: “It’s truly at the core of my views on abortion and making sure that everyone has access to safe and healthy pregnancy care but also my view of the world in that every child, every baby, every mama, every parent, every trans person, everyone deserves the healthcare that is most affirming to them and that they get it when they need it.”

She never once mentioned prenatal care in the podcast. Virtually zero Planned Parenthoods offer it (it’s less than 0.1 percent of its services). Being dismembered, sucked out with an aspiration machine, or snuffed out with a DIY chemical abortion pill is not affirming for any child.

The gist of Sherman’s story is that she had a crappy boyfriend that she regularly had sex with during her early years in college. She was 19, allegedly worked at Victoria’s Secret, and didn’t have enough money to get (low-cost, often no-cost) birth control pills. There were numerous contradictions in her story. In the podcast version, she claimed the abortion cost $450. In her 2016 op-ed in Women’s Health magazine, it was $350. She also told the host that she only had a credit card with a max of $500, yet she somehow paid for the $450 abortion and the $100 “twilight sedation” charge on that same card? Somehow, her math ain’t mathin’.

In the podcast, she claimed she sat alone in the abortion mill and wished she had someone there supporting her. She never mentioned, as she did in the op-ed, that her boyfriend took her there and, though he initially wanted them to choose adoption, he backed her abortion decision — until they arrived there. The Ben & Jerry’s remix of this part is typical of “abortion storyselling.” They demonized anyone who opposes abortion, falsely smeared pregnancy centers who help millions, and ignored the fact that loving the post-abortive doesn’t mean affirming the violence done to them.

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Sherman boasted in both the podcast and her op-ed about how “progressive” her parents were and accepting of abortion. In the article, she proclaimed: “Abortion was never out of the question. I grew up in a politically progressive family where it was a sin to not vote or not have an opinion on an issue…While we may not have talked about abortion in a very in-depth way, I knew from a young age that our family stood with Planned Parenthood and that my mother felt abortion was a reasonable option.” Then why was it hard to go to them?

At one point in the same article, she mentioned that her boyfriend would have “sex with her while she was asleep.” Um. Normally, people would call this rape. Bizarrely, it didn’t deserve such recognition from Sherman.

One Sweet Whirled

“I wasn’t ready to parent. And to be honest, I simply didn’t want to be pregnant.” Sherman’s story — true or not — sadly, is not unique. My wife, Bethany, understands the same feelings of not being ready to parent. In her 20s, she found herself in a toxic relationship, walked away, and within weeks found out that she was pregnant. The economics weren’t right. The guy wasn’t right. The timing wasn’t right. But killing her unborn child wasn’t right regardless of the circumstances. Bethany rejected the violence of abortion.

Ben & Jerry’s wants us to believe that the world is sweeter when we kill our offspring. Every one of its flavors is tainted with the bitter taste of abortion extremism. I scream, you scream, we (should) all scream for life-affirming ice cream.

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