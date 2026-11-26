What do Thanksgiving and socialism have in common?

Many likely have never thought of those two topics together. The history of the Pilgrims, however, actually offers an insightful lesson for the function of socialism more than you might think.

Advertisement

The Independent Institute documents that in 1620, Plymouth Plantation was founded with a system of communal property rights where the production of food and supplies was shared, based on equality and needs as determined by Plymouth's officials.

The intention sounded honorable and noble. Those who were able to work would contribute, and everyone would benefit.

Unfortunately, it was not that simple.

The townspeople received the same amount of rations whether or not they contributed to producing the food, and workers were not allowed to produce more food exclusively for their own individual family’s use. It had to be shared and distributed evenly to the entirety of the Plantation to ensure equality.

Well, this proved to be a problem.

In his 1647 historical account, "Of Plymouth Plantation," Governor William Bradford wrote that the communal system ultimately bred “confusion and discontent,” instead of creating the expected outcome of comfort and equality.

Many of the young men fit for doing the majority of labor were increasingly frustrated and resentful of spending their time and strength to work for all the other men’s wives and children without any extra rations or compensation for their own families. Because the workers received poor incentives for all their toil, the result was an overall low production of food, which caused the whole community to suffer. It almost destroyed the colony entirely.

Bradford realized a change must be made. The Pilgrims’ survival depended on it.

Faced with severe food shortages and potential starvation in the spring of 1623, Bradford and the Plantation leadership decided to discontinue the communal cultivation and, instead, assign individual families land to farm for their own benefit.

With this new plan, the workers were allowed to keep all they grew for themselves, although now they alone were responsible for providing for their individual families.

The move away from communal ownership quickly had dramatic results.

Once the new system of property rights was in place, Bradford recorded how families became more industrious, productivity increased, more corn was planted, and resources surged.

Additionally, he said the women also “went willingly into the field” to help the men and took their little ones with them to set corn, even if before they had previously alleged weakness and inability during the communal fieldwork timeframe. Now, the whole family became involved and contributed to the wellbeing and provision of their home.

Giving people economic incentives, especially when their own family benefited directly from their labor, changed perspective and behavior drastically.

Productivity surged with families voluntarily farming their own land, which helped bring an end to the Pilgrims’ food crisis.

Bradford remarked on this astonishing turnaround, writing that they had “very good success,” for it “made all hands very industrious, so as much more corn was planted than otherwise would have been.”

Advertisement

Upon further reflection following the triumph of the private land plot distribution, Bradford wrote how the colony's experience also greatly disproved the ancient theory of Plato and others, who believed that abolishing private property makes a society "happy and flourishing; as if they were wiser than God." The Pilgrims had a very personal and lived experience that completely invalidated this old theory, and their lives were saved as a result of a close mirror of modern-day capitalism.

The lesson taken from the Pilgrims’ experience is clear: when people have direct stakes in their work, the result is that they work harder, produce more, and the result is an overall stronger community.

This historical outcome might be uncomfortable to modern proponents of socialism. However, it remains an indisputable fact that the Pilgrims’ experience proves a classic economic belief that prosperity flourishes when people are free to enjoy the fruits of their own labor.

Many American traditions are shaped by the Pilgrims at Plymouth Plantation, most notably regarding their view on religious liberty and economic liberty.

They risked everything to sail to the New World with the intent to worship freely, which in turn taught them hard lessons about private property freedom and the importance of individual work effort as a necessity for survival.

When modern-day socialists criticize the American holiday of Thanksgiving and call for it to be canceled, it can now be seen as particularly ironic in light of the history, considering the Pilgrims' experience offers us such persuasive evidence and compelling warnings against collectivist economic structures.

Advertisement

Ultimately, the core history and tradition of Thanksgiving is something to be remembered, pondered, and celebrated each year. The gathering of family and friends provides the opportunity to count our blessings for those who went before us and paved the way, although at times imperfectly, through the hardships they endured and the faith they so dearly held.

The story of the Pilgrims reminds us of the timeless American belief that our freedoms and prosperity are gifts we should never take for granted, and Thanksgiving gives us the opportunity to pause with gratitude. It is a time to remember what is worth preserving. This is an American tradition and holiday to be forever treasured and protected.

Editor's Note: Don't miss Townhall's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.