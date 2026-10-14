Another Gang Rape Allegation Has Been Reported, This Time at the University of Chicago

The fallout from the Cornell University case is now settling as we’re in the discovery phase, with investigators, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, reviewing the old documents that led to no criminal charges being filed against the male students who reportedly gang-raped a “Jane Doe” at a fraternity party in 2024. She filed a civil suit in September, which rehashes this circus, and there are many questions about when consent was or wasn’t given, because all parties seemed to have engaged in a raucous night of drugs, booze, and group sex.

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The texts from Doe after the incident certainly don’t portray her as a victim, proclaiming “our body, our choice” when a fraternity brother apologized for not clamping down on whispers about their nocturnal activities. With new texts and documents from the initial Title IX investigation muddying the narrative, we have a new allegation, this time from the University of Chicago (via NYT):

🚨#BREAKING: 21-year-old woman reports being sexually assaulted at University of Chicago fraternity party, with a witness alleging several men cheered outside the locked bathroom where the attack occurred, reportedly asking when it would be "their turn." — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) October 14, 2026

A 21-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted last weekend at a fraternity house near the University of Chicago, the city police said, putting another campus on edge over accusations of misconduct tied to Greek life organizations. The woman said the assault occurred in the early hours of Sunday during a party at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, the police said, though neither the victim nor the suspect were students at the school. One witness said in an interview that she had interrupted an attack. That prompted the suspect to flee the house, according to the university, which called the episode “deeply concerning.” The Chicago city police are investigating and did not provide further details, nor say whether there had been an arrest. On Tuesday, the school said it had identified a “person of interest” in the assault, adding that the person has been barred from campus. […] The Chicago episode took place at a Saturday night fraternity party boisterous enough to be heard blocks away. Klara Grant, an 18-year-old chemistry student, said there was a D.J., dance floors on two levels of the house and a bar. Mia Lara, a 21-year-old student at a nearby university, said she had seen the event advertised on the fraternity’s Instagram account. She and the woman who reported the attack, along with a third friend, decided to go. It was the first time any of them had been to a fraternity party, Ms. Lara said. At the door, they were asked for identification, but not whether they attended the University of Chicago. The trio danced in the basement. Ms. Lara’s friend and a man began kissing and Ms. Lara lost track of them. She searched the house, eventually finding a small group of men cheering outside a locked bathroom door in the basement, she said. “They were saying things like, ‘When’s it my turn?’ and, ‘I want to go in there,” Ms. Lara said. Ms. Lara jimmied the lock and forced her way inside. She found her friend sitting on the floor, slumped against the wall with her clothes and undergarments pulled down. The man whom her friend had been kissing had his hands on her wrists, Ms. Lara said. Her friend began saying, “Make it stop” and “Get me out of here,” Ms. Lara said. Ms. Lara began screaming and the man left. She and her friend carried the woman out of the bathroom. Outside the fraternity house, Ms. Lara chased the man, a scene captured in a social media video. In the clip, Ms. Lara yells at the man, accusing him of assaulting her friend. “She wanted to,” the man replies. Ms. Lara swats the man with her hands, and he runs.

Harrowing and awful, but as with any crime, let’s see what the investigation yields. The fraternity alleges its members weren't involved in the incident and that the suspect isn’t a member of Alpha Epsilon Pi.

I'll let the investigation play out. Yet, there’s the political side here, and I hate to say it, but Democrats are slimy and will exploit these highly sensitive issues to win voter support. Gays and single, college-educated white women, the ones who scream into their phones about Trump and post on TikTok, will get animated over this issue. It could incentivize them to get to the polls. The Cornell story hit serious roadblocks, as it seems consent was given, Doe was reportedly posing like a bodybuilder during the group sex, ketamine was used off people’s bodies, and the timeline of when consent was not given or was reneged on is hazy at best.

Yes, Democrats would weaponize campus rape stories to juice up GOTV operations. At this point, especially during midterms when voter turnout is low, getting this voter bloc animated over a series of allegations like this would be a Hail Mary for Democrats, and it wouldn’t be shocking. It’s the only cohort of voters keeping Democrats from falling into the political abyss.

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