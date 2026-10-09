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'Our Body, Our Choice': The New Texts From Jane Doe in the Cornell Case Are Very Interesting

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 09, 2026 7:00 AM
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'Our Body, Our Choice': The New Texts From Jane Doe in the Cornell Case Are Very Interesting
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Cornell case is worsening for the plaintiff with each passing day. Jane Doe filed a civil suit on September 16, alleging she was gang-raped and drugged at a fraternity party in October 2024. The suit names several men, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed AG Letitia James as special prosecutor to reinvestigate the incident. No charges were initially filed in 2024. Reviewing the documents from one of the men involved, Scott Kretzschmar, explains why, and the new texts from Doe are quite damning to the rape allegations.

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What we know for sure is that Doe and some fraternity brothers engaged in a wild night of sex, booze, and drugs. It’s what it is; it’s not aberrant behavior. It happens. The question is whether consent was withdrawn at some point during the group sex, and that seems nearly impossible to determine. At least eight parties are involved; each will eventually give testimony, and it could boil down to he-said-she-said. Based on the Kretzschmar, I’m shocked they gleaned this much, given how raucous the night was. Numerous individuals were passed out or lost consciousness during the sexual encounter; Doe reportedly struck bodybuilder poses during the acts. Ketamine was administered off bodies; it’s going to be quite a journey to determine if Doe’s allegations hold water. 

Specifically, she seemed perfectly okay with the activities in a text between her and one of the fraternity brothers, the latter of whom apologized for not acting sooner to shut down the rumor mill: word got out about her nocturnal activities, and she was reportedly labeled a whore or slut. Things changed when the fraternity disinvited her from its Halloween party. 

“Our body, our choice,” said Doe, referring to the group sex:

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Again, let the process play out. Let the investigation, despite it being helmed by clowns, continue, but this is devolving into mayhem. Doe was also reportedly swatted. 

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