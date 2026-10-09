'Our Body, Our Choice': The New Texts From Jane Doe in the Cornell Case Are Very Interesting

The Cornell case is worsening for the plaintiff with each passing day. Jane Doe filed a civil suit on September 16, alleging she was gang-raped and drugged at a fraternity party in October 2024. The suit names several men, and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed AG Letitia James as special prosecutor to reinvestigate the incident. No charges were initially filed in 2024. Reviewing the documents from one of the men involved, Scott Kretzschmar, explains why, and the new texts from Doe are quite damning to the rape allegations.

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What we know for sure is that Doe and some fraternity brothers engaged in a wild night of sex, booze, and drugs. It’s what it is; it’s not aberrant behavior. It happens. The question is whether consent was withdrawn at some point during the group sex, and that seems nearly impossible to determine. At least eight parties are involved; each will eventually give testimony, and it could boil down to he-said-she-said. Based on the Kretzschmar, I’m shocked they gleaned this much, given how raucous the night was. Numerous individuals were passed out or lost consciousness during the sexual encounter; Doe reportedly struck bodybuilder poses during the acts. Ketamine was administered off bodies; it’s going to be quite a journey to determine if Doe’s allegations hold water.

Specifically, she seemed perfectly okay with the activities in a text between her and one of the fraternity brothers, the latter of whom apologized for not acting sooner to shut down the rumor mill: word got out about her nocturnal activities, and she was reportedly labeled a whore or slut. Things changed when the fraternity disinvited her from its Halloween party.

“Our body, our choice,” said Doe, referring to the group sex:

CLARIFICATION: It's not exactly a "new text." Major media outlets (ABC, CBS, NYT) have had these texts for over a week now, and chose only to publish EXCERPTS that EXCLUDED her saying it was "our body our choice" to have what SHE calls a "gang bang" (as opposed to "gang rape") — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 8, 2026

NEW: Texts from 'Jane Doe' following the alleged "r*pe" show her calling the incident a "gamgbang," saying it was "our body our choice," according to TMZ. Doe also appeared to console the man (who she later accused of r*pe). "aw jonathan i really appreciate this text... i don't think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf," Doe said, according to TMZ. Doe also appeared to acknowledge that a fourth person was involved in the encounter. She also said they were "super out of it." "also yes while it may have been nice for like only 4 people to have been around, yall were both super out of it and they should have taken it on themselves to leave. at the end of the day you, matt, and i were in your bed and they didn't need to get up in that. I really love you and matt..." 'Matt' appears to be a reference to Matthew Ingalls, who accused Doe of r*ping *him.* He claims Doe sodomized him and said he was too intoxicated to give consent. "but if you have any regrets or anything you want to talk about i am always here to talk about it cause that was a lot," Doe continued in the texts, according to TMZ. Case closed. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2026

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Cornell Jane Doe told frat bro doing ketamine off penis was "insane/jaw dropping." https://t.co/gfSS8qVFjZ https://t.co/xpGDk5tonR — TMZ (@TMZ) October 8, 2026

JUST IN: New text messages between one of the Cornell 7 Frat Bro’s and Jane Doe has been released Jane wrote “At the end of the day non of the sexual stuff was illegal” https://t.co/0sIkvPnIv8 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 8, 2026

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The FULL texts that the media has been sitting on regarding the Cornell 7 have been released. The media omitted JANE DOE HERSELF stating that this was a "gang bang", writing, "I don't think we should feel any shame...our body our choice" This is what the media has kept HIDDEN from the public. — Savanah Hernandez (@Savsays) October 8, 2026

Again, let the process play out. Let the investigation, despite it being helmed by clowns, continue, but this is devolving into mayhem. Doe was also reportedly swatted.

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