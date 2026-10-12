DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

We Know Why the Liberal Media Left Out Some Important Context Regarding the Latest Cornell Texts

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 12, 2026 7:00 AM
Advertisement
We Know Why the Liberal Media Left Out Some Important Context Regarding the Latest Cornell Texts
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The Cornell case is becoming a nightmare. We have drugs, group sex, alcohol, and very fuzzy details about when consent was withdrawn, if at all. We know all parties involved willingly engaged in this behavior, but that’s why the case is under review again, this time by New York Attorney General Letitia James. 

Advertisement

In September, Jane Doe filed a civil suit against several men, alleging she was drugged and gang-raped at a fraternity party in October 2024. Since then, investigators reviewed the initial Title IX documents, which revealed a hazy situation that warrants investigation, though not by James, who prejudged the case on social media before Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed her special prosecutor. 

Recommended
We Have an Update on the Talarico-Ohio Mental Health Center Story Matt Vespa Shoot Him Live Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The latest batch of texts released showed Doe not characterizing herself as a victim, saying after the raucous party that it was “Our Body, Our Choice.” One of the men accused in the suit sent the text, apologizing for not shutting down the whispers that followed — word spread quickly about the event. Yet mainstream media coverage omitted that part of the exchange. Again, since Duke, this industry just cannot report on these stories accurately (via The Federalist):

Advertisement

…those comments, which cast further doubt on Doe’s claim that her participation was involuntary, are missing from articles published by The New York Times and CBS New York that were based on the same text thread. Both The Times and CBS New York reported on a text exchange between Doe and Jonathan Newell — a man she would later accuse of rape — in which she reassured him that none of the sexual activities they engaged in were illegal.

[…]

The Times ended its quote from the text message with “…u and matt.” Readers may have believed that that’s how the actual message ended.

Two days prior, Mahsa Saeidi of CBS New York, an affiliate station of CBS News, wrote a story entitled “Exclusive text messages reveal new details in alleged gang rape at Cornell University.” Saeidi reportedly “received new screenshots from a source.”

Saeidi quoted some of the same snippets of the exchange as The Times, including Doe’s admission that “non[e] of the sexual stuff was illegal” and that Doe liked being with the two men.

But neither The Times nor Saeidi included other crucial portions of that same message: Doe calling the activity a “gangbang” and reassuring Newell that their decisions were “our body our choice.”

[…]

When The Federalist asked CBS New York whether Saeidi had reviewed the entire text exchange, a CBS New York spokeswoman said she had. “Our reporter reviewed the full text exchange before publishing, and our editorial decisions reflected that review,” the spokeswoman said when pressed to answer why key portions like Doe’s “our body our choice” comment had been left out. “We also included her attorney’s explanation and gave our audience the context necessary to understand why some of those messages may be disputed,” she added.

Advertisement

So, they admitted they kept that out. Gee, I wonder why. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics LAW AND ORDER
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

We Have an Update on the Talarico-Ohio Mental Health Center Story

We Have an Update on the Talarico-Ohio Mental Health Center Story

Matt Vespa
Shoot Him Live

Shoot Him Live

Kurt Schlichter
So, We Know What Held Up ABC News' Hit Piece on Trump's Sons

So, We Know What Held Up ABC News' Hit Piece on Trump's Sons

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos