We Know Why the Liberal Media Left Out Some Important Context Regarding the Latest Cornell Texts

The Cornell case is becoming a nightmare. We have drugs, group sex, alcohol, and very fuzzy details about when consent was withdrawn, if at all. We know all parties involved willingly engaged in this behavior, but that’s why the case is under review again, this time by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

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In September, Jane Doe filed a civil suit against several men, alleging she was drugged and gang-raped at a fraternity party in October 2024. Since then, investigators reviewed the initial Title IX documents, which revealed a hazy situation that warrants investigation, though not by James, who prejudged the case on social media before Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed her special prosecutor.

NEW: Texts from 'Jane Doe' following the alleged "r*pe" show her calling the incident a "gamgbang," saying it was "our body our choice," according to TMZ. Doe also appeared to console the man (who she later accused of r*pe). "aw jonathan i really appreciate this text... i don't think we should feel any shame for the part. our body our choice asf," Doe said, according to TMZ. Doe also appeared to acknowledge that a fourth person was involved in the encounter. She also said they were "super out of it." "also yes while it may have been nice for like only 4 people to have been around, yall were both super out of it and they should have taken it on themselves to leave. at the end of the day you, matt, and i were in your bed and they didn't need to get up in that. I really love you and matt..." 'Matt' appears to be a reference to Matthew Ingalls, who accused Doe of r*ping *him.* He claims Doe sodomized him and said he was too intoxicated to give consent. "but if you have any regrets or anything you want to talk about i am always here to talk about it cause that was a lot," Doe continued in the texts, according to TMZ. Case closed. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 8, 2026

The latest batch of texts released showed Doe not characterizing herself as a victim, saying after the raucous party that it was “Our Body, Our Choice.” One of the men accused in the suit sent the text, apologizing for not shutting down the whispers that followed — word spread quickly about the event. Yet mainstream media coverage omitted that part of the exchange. Again, since Duke, this industry just cannot report on these stories accurately (via The Federalist):

This is going to raise questions for NYT. They reported on these texts but did not report on Jane Doe referring to the incident as a "gangbang" before adding, "our body our choice." The NYT story appeared to be based on the Title IX investigation docs. These texts are not in the unredacted version, so it's unclear if the Times intentionally left this out or received the snippets elsewhere and published without the full context. — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) October 8, 2026

@JSweetLI Update: @FDRLST’s @briannalyman2 asked CBS NY for comment. They confirmed having the full text exchange and choosing to leave “our body our choice” out of the story. (This means NYT likely got the same info from Jane Doe’s camp and made the same choice.) https://t.co/1kRty8zwyn https://t.co/S3ApSE5PYT — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) October 10, 2026

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…those comments, which cast further doubt on Doe’s claim that her participation was involuntary, are missing from articles published by The New York Times and CBS New York that were based on the same text thread. Both The Times and CBS New York reported on a text exchange between Doe and Jonathan Newell — a man she would later accuse of rape — in which she reassured him that none of the sexual activities they engaged in were illegal. […] The Times ended its quote from the text message with “…u and matt.” Readers may have believed that that’s how the actual message ended. Two days prior, Mahsa Saeidi of CBS New York, an affiliate station of CBS News, wrote a story entitled “Exclusive text messages reveal new details in alleged gang rape at Cornell University.” Saeidi reportedly “received new screenshots from a source.” Saeidi quoted some of the same snippets of the exchange as The Times, including Doe’s admission that “non[e] of the sexual stuff was illegal” and that Doe liked being with the two men. But neither The Times nor Saeidi included other crucial portions of that same message: Doe calling the activity a “gangbang” and reassuring Newell that their decisions were “our body our choice.” […] When The Federalist asked CBS New York whether Saeidi had reviewed the entire text exchange, a CBS New York spokeswoman said she had. “Our reporter reviewed the full text exchange before publishing, and our editorial decisions reflected that review,” the spokeswoman said when pressed to answer why key portions like Doe’s “our body our choice” comment had been left out. “We also included her attorney’s explanation and gave our audience the context necessary to understand why some of those messages may be disputed,” she added.

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So, they admitted they kept that out. Gee, I wonder why.

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