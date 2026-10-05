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Latest FBI Anti-Trump Document Dump Could Expose a First- and Fourth-Amendment Mess for the FBI

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 05, 2026 3:00 PM
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Latest FBI Anti-Trump Document Dump Could Expose a First- and Fourth-Amendment Mess for the FBI
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Redaction and declassification take time, but that doesn’t mean we forget. We know the deep state was weaponized against Trump — they’re still there — but luckily, their efforts to stop him have been mixed at best. He was elected overwhelmingly in 2024, and the tranche of documents related to Russian collusion and the investigations against him are now being released to the public, exposing a rogue institution’s involvement in our elections, which was considered anathema to these folks years ago. 

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The latest revelation comes from independent reporter Catherine Herridge, who analyzed the latest trove from Plasmic Echo, the investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified materials, which never yielded anything actionable for the anti-Trump legal eagles despite an unlimited staff and budget. We learned today that a host of those in the Trump orbit were eavesdropped on, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and now-FBI Director Kash Patel. An unnamed FBI official told Herridge that this looks like a “tickle the wire” operation. 

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“After FBI agents contact Wiles, the bureau tracks phone calls to identify who she immediately contacts,” she wrote.

And who signed off on this? Well, that would be something you knew already: the top brass at the Biden Justice Department:

So much for the whole ‘we don’t target people’ narrative from Democrats, especially former Biden and Obama DOJ officials. We all know it’s a crock. It’s almost as bad as when security officials tried to claim that Area 51 doesn’t exist. We can see it, guys. And we all know Joe Biden went along, hoping an indictment would be handed down, becoming angry with then-AG Merrick Garland when things stalled, as if that would save him from his epic political implosion in 2024.

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The last point concerns the meeting between former CIA Director John Brennan, who forced the unverified and false Steele Dossier into the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, lending institutional credibility to the Russian collusion hoax. Why was he meeting with Special Counsel Jack Smith? It says it was for “expert witness” preparations, but there are no notes, a deviation from DOJ policy:

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Former Senior FBI Agents: "Looks like an intel OP not a law enforcement probe...made the FBI notes disappear”

At Least Three Potential Scenarios:

  • FBI agents took no notes, violating long standing Bureau procedures
  • FBI agents took notes which were intentionally withheld so 'Brennan conversation' was not discoverable for President Trump's lawyers
  • FBI agents' original notes were "electronically buried" in a restricted file 

NOTE: The FBI EC or Electronic Communication documents the 2023 Brennan meeting at CIA HQ

“The original agent notes will be maintained in the attached 1A.”

MISSING LINK: There should be a summary of the meeting/discussion known as an FBI 302

Brennan has consistently defended his actions in court and in front of Congress.

Anytime there’s overreach or some wild anti-Trump narrative operation being exposed within the intelligence community, John Brennan’s name is there.

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News Topics DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | FBI | KASH PATEL | RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX
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