Latest FBI Anti-Trump Document Dump Could Expose a First- and Fourth-Amendment Mess for the FBI

Redaction and declassification take time, but that doesn’t mean we forget. We know the deep state was weaponized against Trump — they’re still there — but luckily, their efforts to stop him have been mixed at best. He was elected overwhelmingly in 2024, and the tranche of documents related to Russian collusion and the investigations against him are now being released to the public, exposing a rogue institution’s involvement in our elections, which was considered anathema to these folks years ago.

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The latest revelation comes from independent reporter Catherine Herridge, who analyzed the latest trove from Plasmic Echo, the investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified materials, which never yielded anything actionable for the anti-Trump legal eagles despite an unlimited staff and budget. We learned today that a host of those in the Trump orbit were eavesdropped on, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and now-FBI Director Kash Patel. An unnamed FBI official told Herridge that this looks like a “tickle the wire” operation.

NEW: DECLASSIFIED FBI Probe "PLASMIC ECHO" - Appears to use FBI investigative tool known as a "Pen Register" to target phone calls of then campaign manager @SusieWiles47 - Allegedly tracked nearly two dozen defense attorneys, five journalists, @FLOTUS, political advisers including @FBIDirectorKash - Administration official characterizes as "intrusive tactics" by special counsel Jack Smith team - Probe laid groundwork for classified records case against President Trump Pen Register Trap and Trace or PRTT - Surveillance tool collects non-content routing data - Phone numbers dialed or received - Call times and duration Two Scenarios - Used for criminal and national security investigations - lower standard than probable-cause warrant Potential Violations - First (Freedom of Speech) and Fourth Amendments (unreasonable search and seizure) NOTE: Former Senior FBI agent says it looks like a classic FBI "tickle the wire" operation. After FBI agents contact Wiles, the bureau tracks phone calls to identify who she immediately contacts "On 10 April 2023, FBI WFO (Washington Field Office) reviewed WILES's telephonic activity to determine contacts of interest on the date of her FBI interview." Declassified records via @WhiteHouse transparency task force — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 5, 2026

“After FBI agents contact Wiles, the bureau tracks phone calls to identify who she immediately contacts,” she wrote.

And who signed off on this? Well, that would be something you knew already: the top brass at the Biden Justice Department:

Trump Probe: Approval Came From The TOP - FBI, Biden DOJ Leadership - Then FBI Director Wray Initials memo, Deputy AG Lisa Monaco initials, with note to then Attorney General Garland: "Merrick, I recommend you approve, Lisa 3/25/22" While memo is heavily redacted, it reads in part: "Although members of the 45th Presidential administration are no longer in office, the DOJ Memo states that the scope of this policy should be broadly construed to ensure that Department leadership is made aware of the opening of matters that could potentially be disruptive to the democratic process if publicly disclosed prior to an election...." Declassified via @WhiteHouse transparency task force — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 5, 2026

So much for the whole ‘we don’t target people’ narrative from Democrats, especially former Biden and Obama DOJ officials. We all know it’s a crock. It’s almost as bad as when security officials tried to claim that Area 51 doesn’t exist. We can see it, guys. And we all know Joe Biden went along, hoping an indictment would be handed down, becoming angry with then-AG Merrick Garland when things stalled, as if that would save him from his epic political implosion in 2024.

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The last point concerns the meeting between former CIA Director John Brennan, who forced the unverified and false Steele Dossier into the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, lending institutional credibility to the Russian collusion hoax. Why was he meeting with Special Counsel Jack Smith? It says it was for “expert witness” preparations, but there are no notes, a deviation from DOJ policy:

DECLASSIFIED RECORDS: Brennan/Jack Smith Connection Meeting CIA HQ: FBI notes are blank - November 2023 Former CIA Director John Brennan meets with special counsel staff, FBI agents "..purpose of the meeting was to discuss expert testimony to National Defense Information in the forthcoming trial..." Was Brennan being prepped as potential "expert witness" in Trump classified documents case? Former Senior FBI Agents: "Looks like an intel OP not a law enforcement probe...made the FBI notes disappear” At Least Three Potential Scenarios: - FBI agents took no notes, violating long standing Bureau procedures - FBI agents took notes which were intentionally withheld so 'Brennan conversation' was not discoverable for President Trump's lawyers - FBI agents' original notes were "electronically buried" in a restricted file NOTE: The FBI EC or Electronic Communication documents the 2023 Brennan meeting at CIA HQ “The original agent notes will be maintained in the attached 1A.” MISSING LINK: There should be a summary of the meeting/discussion known as an FBI 302 Brennan has consistently defended his actions in court and in front of Congress. Declassified records via @WhiteHouse transparency task force — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) October 5, 2026

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Former Senior FBI Agents: "Looks like an intel OP not a law enforcement probe...made the FBI notes disappear” At Least Three Potential Scenarios: FBI agents took no notes, violating long standing Bureau procedures

FBI agents took notes which were intentionally withheld so 'Brennan conversation' was not discoverable for President Trump's lawyers

FBI agents' original notes were "electronically buried" in a restricted file NOTE: The FBI EC or Electronic Communication documents the 2023 Brennan meeting at CIA HQ “The original agent notes will be maintained in the attached 1A.” MISSING LINK: There should be a summary of the meeting/discussion known as an FBI 302 Brennan has consistently defended his actions in court and in front of Congress.

Anytime there’s overreach or some wild anti-Trump narrative operation being exposed within the intelligence community, John Brennan’s name is there.

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