Given the Timeline, a Top FBI Official's Remarks About a Secret Government Are Even Creepier

It didn’t happen all at once, but the timelines and the new document dumps paint a disturbing picture of what we knew would appear on the canvas long before Trump’s second presidency and the disclosures that exposed the whole deep state circus. We have former presidents, including Obama, ordering intelligence assessments to thread in Russian collusion nonsense; a former CIA director who lied about how the Steele Dossier, the document responsible for this hoax, was used in analyzing the intelligence; and the media’s incessant and destructive crusade to make this ruse legitimate. They failed because there was no evidence, and every bombshell was debunked within hours.

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Given the latest trove of documents about the FBI’s investigation into former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and his Chinese tryst with Fang Fang, who everyone knew was an intelligence agent, the pattern emerges: the FBI truly was running a secret government of sorts. They eschewed investigations into foreign influence involving Democrats, the Biden family, and the Clintons, and redirected all efforts to legitimize shoddy evidence and outright lies about Trump.

Again, you knew this, but now you have mountains of paperwork and damning emails from top FBI officials who admitted to “basically running a shadow government across the FBI.” That official reported to then-FBI Director Chris Wray daily. Even worse, under Operation Round River, the FBI targeted those who brought forward evidence regarding allegations of foreign influence and corruption on the Hunter Biden laptop (via Public):

Many of the FBI’s abuses of power have been reported before. There was coverage of how the FBI received warrants to spy on Trump aide Carter Page based on a July 2016 email that the Bureau, in five separate interviews, never once asked Page about. Reporters covered the FBI’s claim in its warrant application that Page had “met with” senior Russian officials when he had, in fact, only shaken a deputy prime minister’s hand, and spoken briefly with a staffer. And journalists wrote about how the Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz documented 17 significant inaccuracies and omissions across four FISA applications targeting Page. But now, new files released today reveal that the FBI walked away from a far stronger case against Rep. Eric Swalwell. The FBI opened its investigation in 2014 and named as its objective to “obtain sufficient evidence to indict and arrest Swalwell and Fang for violations of campaign finance laws and quid pro quo exchanges.” Christine Fang, known as Fang Fang, was a Chinese national whose parents the FBI identified as “known MSS intelligence officers,” a reference to China’s Ministry of State Security, that nation’s equivalent to the CIA. The new files show Swalwell admitted to FBI agents that he had “physical relations with Fang” on multiple occasions. They also show that he confirmed that Fang referred interns to him, whom his staff placed in his campaign and congressional offices. And agents traced 2013 straw donations through conduits back “to Fang herself,” making her, in the Bureau’s words, an “illegal source of campaign contributions.” And yet on February 8, 2017, the FBI dropped Swalwell as a subject and narrowed the case to Fang alone. […] To be clear, no evidence shows Swalwell committed any crime, and the FBI may have judged his case correctly…But judged against the FBI’s treatment of Trump, there is a clear double standard. Standard counterintelligence practice called for a defensive briefing, like the one the FBI gave Swallwell. The FBI gave a similar defensive briefing against Hillary Clinton. The FBI neither gave Trump nor Page any similar defensive briefing on its Crossfire Hurricane investigation. On the contrary, the FBI interviewed Page five times without ever asking him about the evidence it intended to use to justify a warrant to spy on him. […] There was far more evidence of Chinese influence over Swalwell than Russian influence over Trump or anyone in his campaign. Where the accusations of sexual blackmail in the former UK spy’s memos were false, Swalwell admitted to the FBI a sexual relationship with a suspected Chinese intelligence operative. Where the FBI never traced illegal foreign contributions into the Trump campaign, the suspected Chinese spy bundled money for Swallwell’s campaign and placed interns in his office. And where the FBI offered the UK spy $1 million dollars to prove his allegations, which he couldn’t, the Bureau and its allies in the press spent years painting Trump as a Russian asset. Meanwhile, since at least 2019, the FBI told lawmakers, the media, and ultimately American voters that evidence of Biden family influence peddling was Russian disinformation. The FBI had possessed the laptop’s hard drive since December 2019 and knew the material was real. “Yes, the laptop is real,” an intelligence analyst said inside the Bureau the morning the New York Post story broke, according to testimony from FBI Section Chief Laura Dehmlow. The FBI knew the FBI was real and spread disinformation, through defensive briefings leaked to the media, that anyone who pointed out the obvious — that Hunter Biden ran an elaborate influence-peddling operation, including to the Chinese government — was spreading Russian disinformation. And consider just how much evidence there was of foreign efforts to influence Hillary Clinton. Beginning in late 2014, the FBI learned from a well-placed confidential source that a foreign government planned to send an individual to contribute to Clinton’s anticipated campaign “as a way to gain influence with Clinton should she win the presidency.” […] Instead of investigating Biden, the FBI spread disinformation attacking those who asked questions about his influence peddling. In December 2019, one month after an FBI field office took possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drives, analysts on the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force-Russia formed an unofficial group to gather all derogatory confidential source reporting on Joe Biden, Burisma, and Ukraine “to red flag the reporting as Russian disinformation.” An FBI spreadsheet released with the documents listed mostly Democrats, including Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Barack Obama, as “targets” of Russian disinformation, and mostly Republicans, with Giuliani first and Rep. Jim Jordan eighth, as “conduits.” The FBI person who ran the investigation later texted colleagues to say she was “basically running a shadow government across the FBI.” She reported to Director Christopher Wray “routinely, if not daily.”

Piece it all together, and the FBI was turned into a political police force for liberal America. It started in 2015, accelerated during the 2016 election, and progressed like a cancer since then. It shielded the Clinton and Biden families, let Swalwell’s peculiar intersects with Fang Fang slide, and then went all-out to destroy Donald Trump.

Do we control the FBI? No. Sure, Kash Patel is the director, but there are still enemies of the president there, likely scheming and plotting to take down the White House.

More documents are coming, but the intent, objectives, the hard evidence, and the timeline have exposed a nightmarish chapter in this agency’s history.

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