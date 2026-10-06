There's a New Twist in the Cornell 7 Story

This story was always going to devolve into a circus. Maybe there was a window when things wouldn't be nuts, but as soon as NY Gov. Kathy Hochul appointed Attorney General Letitia James as special prosecutor, it was all over. The truth will be lost in the fog of war, and this is bound to get nasty. It’s another case of an alleged campus gang rape, where seven men at Cornell University are accused of drugging and raping a student in 2024.

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This woman, a Jane Doe, has filed a civil suit. Her current statements are markedly different from those she made when she first filed a report, reportedly after she was disinvited from a fraternity Halloween party. Initially, she did not consider herself a victim of rape, and this story reeks of the Duke lacrosse team, which was exposed as a total and complete hoax. The latest twist: one of the men accused, Matthew Ingalls, claims he was too wasted to give consent, suggesting that maybe he was a victim of the group sex that reportedly occurred during a raucous party (via NY Post):

NEW: Cornell 7 frat brother Matthew Ingalls is accusing 'Jane Doe' of r*ping him, citing that he was too intoxicated to give consent. Ingalls reportedly told Cornell investigators that he was too intoxicated from alcohol and ketamine to give consent. "During Cornell’s investigation, [Ingalls] said he was too intoxicated to consent and suggested that Jane Doe actually assaulted him, according to school records..." ABC News reported. Ingalls reportedly told Doe on the phone that she told him that she was completely sober. "You did tell me you were sober, by the way. You did, you said you hadn’t been anywhere," he said, according to a recording. According to documents released by the Tompkins County DA's office, Ingalls, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and drugs, fell asleep during the s*xual encounter. He was later woken up and rejoined. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 6, 2026

A “Cornell 7” frat bro accused in the alleged gang-rape of a young woman claimed to campus cops that he was too wasted to consent to sex with her — suggesting he was the real victim, according to records. Matthew Ingalls — one of the seven Chi Phi fraternity brothers at the center of the explosive Ivy League case — told Cornell University police that he was the one too intoxicated from booze and ketamine to consent to sex that fateful 2024 night, records obtained by ABC News showed. Ingalls suggested that the alleged victim — a then-20-year-old student only identified as Jane Doe in court papers — was the one who therefore assaulted him during the debauched and drunken night and not the other way around, as she has claimed. Ingalls has previously been identified as the frat brother who told his friends through a fraternity group chat to “come whip it out” after another had announced there was “free p—sy” to be had in the house, referring to the accuser. “Like you can walk in and whip it out,” he wrote in the chat, which had nearly 60 people in it. “Boys come whip it out.” Ingalls was the brother who first invited Doe over to the house and propositioned her for a threesome that allegedly devolved into various brothers coming into the room to take turns having sex with her. They are accused of plying her with booze and ketamine during the encounter, which she claimed later incapacitated her to the point that she couldn’t consent to anything beyond that. Ingalls allegedly fell asleep at one point during the sexual encounter – prompting another brother to reportedly take his place – before he woke again later and rejoined the sex, documents released by the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office showed. Neither Ingalls nor any of the other six young men have been criminally charged, with the local DA saying he previously did not see enough evidence to warrant a case.

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Serious people are needed to analyze the evidence here, but none can be found. James and Hochul are clowns. The media get these stories wrong every time, and the online mob is frothing at the mouth, with hordes of feminist and gender studies majors putting their worthless degrees to work, pouring pseudo-intellectual drivel everywhere, creating a toxic waste dump deadlier than Love Canal.

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