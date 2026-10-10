The Media's Hysterics Over Trump's Secret Turkey Flight Just Got Put Through the Shredder

Last summer, the media had a meltdown over President Trump’s secret flight out of Turkey in July. There was a credible threat against him from Iran. So the president left Air Force One after a NATO summit and took off on a secret military flight. The real story is that the president’s life was threatened, he was safely exfiltrated, and Iran is evil.

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Instead, the media made it all about themselves, appalled they were used as decoys and kept in the dark. First, you’re not the story. Second, no one cares: the security of the president of the United States trumps all. Everyone understood that, except you people. The fact that this story never resonated is the clue. No one cares about spilled journos.

This weekend, we’ll learn from Secret Service Director Sean Curran that this hasn’t happened before.

Secret Service Director Sean Curran tells @NorahODonnell on 60 Minutes that he wishes the decision to use a decoy plane for President Trump at the NATO summit hadn't been reported. "Look, that's not the first time we've done that," Curran says. Watch more of the interview with Curran and Deputy Director Matthew Quinn. Sunday on 60 Minutes. — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 9, 2026

Secret Service Director Sean Curran tells @60Minutes it was "not the first time we've done that" when speaking about the decision to use a decoy plane for President Trump at the NATO summit. — Kellie Meyer (@KellieMeyerNews) October 9, 2026

It’s like some reactions to the assassination attempt on Trump’s life at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner: media, you were not the target.

What followed was people leaking highly sensitive information about the president's safety. That’s not a story. In fact, it’s reckless. These people’s egos know no bounds.

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