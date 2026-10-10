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The Media's Hysterics Over Trump's Secret Turkey Flight Just Got Put Through the Shredder

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 10, 2026 6:50 AM
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The Media's Hysterics Over Trump's Secret Turkey Flight Just Got Put Through the Shredder
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Last summer, the media had a meltdown over President Trump’s secret flight out of Turkey in July. There was a credible threat against him from Iran. So the president left Air Force One after a NATO summit and took off on a secret military flight. The real story is that the president’s life was threatened, he was safely exfiltrated, and Iran is evil. 

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Instead, the media made it all about themselves, appalled they were used as decoys and kept in the dark. First, you’re not the story. Second, no one cares: the security of the president of the United States trumps all. Everyone understood that, except you people. The fact that this story never resonated is the clue. No one cares about spilled journos. 

This weekend, we’ll learn from Secret Service Director Sean Curran that this hasn’t happened before. 

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It’s like some reactions to the assassination attempt on Trump’s life at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner: media, you were not the target. 

What followed was people leaking highly sensitive information about the president's safety. That’s not a story. In fact, it’s reckless. These people’s egos know no bounds. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | NATIONAL SECURITY | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT
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