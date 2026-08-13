Sorry, Media, but It’s Not the Job of the Secret Service to Protect You

No group of people loves themselves as much as the liberal media does. They create awards – new ones every year, named after themselves – to give each other. They throw elaborate dinners to honor themselves (It’s a lot more than the White House Correspondents' Association; they’re just the highest-profile narcissists) and believe their own hype. In other words, they get high on their own supply.

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But, despite what they think and insist to others, they are not special. Yes, their parents told them they were, and the wall of participation ribbons reinforced the arrogance, but they are not special (at least in the non-offensive way).

The belief that they are is what makes the story of their outrage over President Trump being whisked off Air Force One and flown out of Turkey on a small plane to thwart a credible assassination threat all the more amusing. “The President abandoned us!” members of the media whined. “We were used as bait!” others cried.

Were it not for knowing these people are some of the largest narcissists to ever walk upright, it would have shocked me.

What is shocking to me is how so many “adults” don’t understand what the purpose of the Secret Service Protective Detail is, but here’s a hint for everyone: Unless you are their charge, it is not to protect you.

No matter how many Pulitzers you won for perpetuating the Russian Collusion Hoax, how many blocks of Lucite you have with your name laser etched in it along with the name of some long forgotten “journalist” who used to “report” at a newspaper that no longer exists, the Secret Service detail with the President of the United States, ANY President, is charged with protecting them at any cost. They will not only not put the egos of the press pool secondary — they will subordinate their own lives and safety – that’s the job.

All the whining about how they felt used needs to be seen through that lens. They aren’t special. If they had been informed, they aren’t trustworthy, and it either would have leaked or some of them would have switched to a United flight or something, raising suspicions and risking the life of the President even more.

That’s the real problem: they can’t be trusted. Not only with the information of a credible threat to the President, but with anything. When they aren’t actively trying to harm the President (only when it’s a Republican, especially when it’s a Trump), they are actively trying to harm the country. It would be a dereliction of the Secret Service’s mission to trust people like that.

There is always a risk in simply being around the President, any President, as some nutjob leftist (presidential assassins are uniquely leftists) will try to kill them and random people get caught in the crossfire. It is an unfortunate fact of life in a world where liberals indulge mental illness and hyperbolic rhetoric designed to incite action rather than inspire thought. Corey Comperatore simply attended a Trump rally and was murdered by a leftist assassin, for example.

The press is not special, just as the White House staff who were on that flight are not special.

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That being said, they didn’t fly the plane over where they thought someone with a rocket happened to be in the hope of getting them to fire off a shot to expose them; they had the full protection that plane always has, even more with a fighter jet escort. The only difference is the President was on another plane – a fact, seemingly, only the pilots knew (though maybe they didn’t, who knows?).

It was so “normal” for an Air Force One flight that no one in the press even reported feeling like something was different until the story broke weeks later. So, their pearl-clutching was purely performative and, since literally no one outside of media gives a damn about these people, only for others in the press.

It has to be an odd feeling for a narcissist to be confronted with the reality that they are the only ones who think they’re special, but it could also be useful. If this served as a wake-up call for these people to possibly come to terms with the fact that a wide majority of the American people hold them and their profession in contempt, maybe they could stop being such contemptible monsters and become better journalists and better people from it. But that seems unlikely, since you’d have to have the basics of decency inside you already for it to be recovered and, well, we all know that stuff just isn’t in there.

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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