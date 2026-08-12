The Media Fail to Understand the Easiest Aspect of Trump's Cloak-And-Dagger Move in Turkey

Shut up, already. Just shut your face and go away.

The media are shocked that President Trump switched planes secretly after a NATO summit in Turkey last July. He reportedly hid in a catering truck before boarding a military jet separately, leaving the White House Press Corps. I don't understand why this was leaked, but now the media are complaining that they were left at risk: Trump switched planes because there was a credible assassination threat from Iran. Given the circumstances, I get it. I also understand, unlike the fools in the press, that the safety of the president of the United States comes first. Sorry, the Secret Service’s job is to protect the leader of the free world, not a White House correspondent — you people are completely replaceable.

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Flew to Afghan. w/different president on AF1. An insurgent missile struck Bagram runway before landing. Weather was bad so planned Marine 1 trip to Kabul scrubbed. We were w/president the whole time. Our safety wasn’t treated any differently from his. We were never decoys. — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) August 11, 2026

Jake, this may come as a shock to you and your massive ego, but you're not as important as the President of the United States. — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) August 11, 2026

No, just you, Shirish — a truly generational idiot https://t.co/SsI5fA0Kmd — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 12, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Sec. Marco Rubio WALKED OUT and IGNORED the Fake News hounding him about Secret Service moving President Trump secretly off Air Force One in Turkey



REPORTER: Mr. Secretary, did you put Americans at RISK by having them fly Air Force One while it was under threat?!… pic.twitter.com/N6rUucrni0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 11, 2026

"They left us to potentially die." Well, yeah, what is failing to compute here? Saving the president is paramount; you people are not.

The Washington Post broke the story and later published a follow-up about President Clinton doing the same thing, except he told some members of the media, namely USA Today’s Susan Page. Well, good for Clinton; Trump doesn’t have to follow that precedent. When you tone down the noise and cut through the BS — this is a nothingburger story. The leak is actually the bigger concern. Also, the fact that this leak is exactly why this White House can’t tell this corps anything; they’d leak it. Ironically, that puts Trump’s life at risk. Guys, he’s faced numerous assassination attempts. This pool of idiots never ceases to amaze me.

Trump said he does whatever his security detail tells him to do as he left Geneva, Ohio, for the final leg of the Patriot Games.

.@POTUS: "I go by Secret Service and the military. They wanted me to go on a different flight, a different plane... I do what they say... I guess there was a threat out there. I didn't really ask too much about it. I get a lot of threats." pic.twitter.com/Q5SgBpU1n1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 12, 2026

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