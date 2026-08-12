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The Media Fail to Understand the Easiest Aspect of Trump's Cloak-And-Dagger Move in Turkey

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Aug 12, 2026 6:50 AM
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The Media Fail to Understand the Easiest Aspect of Trump's Cloak-And-Dagger Move in Turkey
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Shut up, already. Just shut your face and go away. 

The media are shocked that President Trump switched planes secretly after a NATO summit in Turkey last July. He reportedly hid in a catering truck before boarding a military jet separately, leaving the White House Press Corps. I don't understand why this was leaked, but now the media are complaining that they were left at risk: Trump switched planes because there was a credible assassination threat from Iran. Given the circumstances, I get it. I also understand, unlike the fools in the press, that the safety of the president of the United States comes first. Sorry, the Secret Service’s job is to protect the leader of the free world, not a White House correspondent — you people are completely replaceable. 

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"They left us to potentially die." Well, yeah, what is failing to compute here? Saving the president is paramount; you people are not

The Washington Post broke the story and later published a follow-up about President Clinton doing the same thing, except he told some members of the media, namely USA Today’s Susan Page. Well, good for Clinton; Trump doesn’t have to follow that precedent. When you tone down the noise and cut through the BS — this is a nothingburger story. The leak is actually the bigger concern. Also, the fact that this leak is exactly why this White House can’t tell this corps anything; they’d leak it. Ironically, that puts Trump’s life at risk. Guys, he’s faced numerous assassination attempts. This pool of idiots never ceases to amaze me. 

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Trump said he does whatever his security detail tells him to do as he left Geneva, Ohio, for the final leg of the Patriot Games. 

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News Topics DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | NATIONAL SECURITY | TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT | WHITE HOUSE
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