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Gross and Weird: Woman Records Herself Talking to Her Young Son About the Cornell Rape Story

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Oct 06, 2026 6:00 AM
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Gross and Weird: Woman Records Herself Talking to Her Young Son About the Cornell Rape Story
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There’s not much to say here: social media has done wonders to expose the insanity that resides within white liberal women. There are apparently more than a few who seem to empathize with Lindsay Clancy, who killed her three children in January 2023, because they, too, have similar homicidal feelings toward their kids. Now, some are taking to TikTok, where else, to record their conversations with their sons about the Cornell rape case. 

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Ladies, you don’t know s**t about the case, just like you didn’t know anything about Clancy. Also, discussing a brutal, violent crime among those who play and make clay snakes is weird. Kids can’t process this; they don’t know what it is, and they’re repeating what you say. We’ve all been kids before, you idiot women.

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It’s already bad enough that you scream into your phones while alone in your cars or at home, which explains why so many of these people are single, but for those who have families, this is even worse. These aren’t normal conversations. Then again, we’re dealing with lizard people now. 

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News Topics LAW AND ORDER | LINDSAY CLANCY
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