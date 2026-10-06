Gross and Weird: Woman Records Herself Talking to Her Young Son About the Cornell Rape Story

There’s not much to say here: social media has done wonders to expose the insanity that resides within white liberal women. There are apparently more than a few who seem to empathize with Lindsay Clancy, who killed her three children in January 2023, because they, too, have similar homicidal feelings toward their kids. Now, some are taking to TikTok, where else, to record their conversations with their sons about the Cornell rape case.

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Ladies, you don’t know s**t about the case, just like you didn’t know anything about Clancy. Also, discussing a brutal, violent crime among those who play and make clay snakes is weird. Kids can’t process this; they don’t know what it is, and they’re repeating what you say. We’ve all been kids before, you idiot women.

"Kids, turn off Paw Patrol right now—I need to talk to you about sexual assault" https://t.co/4XImzpFZgf — David Polansky (@polanskydj) October 4, 2026

Woman sets up her camera and films herself having a "hard conversation" with her 6-year-old son about the 'Cornell 7' hoax. Women on TikTok are taking a break from Lindsay Clancy conspiracies and are using the Cornell 7 story to virtue signal. Look how many times she looks at the camera. It's all a performance for social approval. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 30, 2026

Women are now summoning pagan Greek goddesses to harm the Cornell 7 frat members. "When the witches are mad, the goddesses are mad. And when Nemesis is angry? You just don't want to make her mad... We will burn until they are ash..." Maybe the Salem Witch Trials were valid. https://t.co/BhCSP4rS3G — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 2, 2026

It’s already bad enough that you scream into your phones while alone in your cars or at home, which explains why so many of these people are single, but for those who have families, this is even worse. These aren’t normal conversations. Then again, we’re dealing with lizard people now.

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