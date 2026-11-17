On Friday, Chicago's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ashlee Gabrysch, resigned. Gabrysch tendered her resignation after saying she could not "fulfill her obligations" as CFO to provide "complete and accurate" statements about the city's finances. She's the city's third CFO in the span of a year.

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Mayor Brandon Johnson’s chief financial officer resigned Friday after just three months on the job, saying she is unable to fulfill her obligations. https://t.co/WXrYKxiJDQ — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) November 13, 2026

Maybe people were hoping the news would get lost in the weekend cycle, which is why it was dropped on a Friday. But it's important to pay attention to this story. Gabrysch basically said she couldn't tell the truth about Chicago's finances. Is it because the city is in such rough fiscal shape or is there something else going on?

Here's more:

Ashlee Gabrysch exits her post as Johnson’s election-year budget is stalled thanks to an ongoing stalemate with aldermen. In her resignation letter, obtained by the Tribune, Gabrysch signaled she was leaving due to concerns over how the city was representing financial information. “The Chief Financial Officer’s statements about the City’s finances are relied upon by investors, rating agencies, City Council, and taxpayers, and they must be complete and accurate,” Gabrysch, who was most recently a senior director at Fitch Ratings, wrote to Johnson. “I am not able to fulfill those obligations under the conditions in which I have been asked to serve.” Johnson said “No” when asked Saturday if his team ever directed his CFO to present inaccurate financial data.

“I can’t speak for someone else’s intentions; I can only speak to the work that I’ve done,” the mayor said at his West Side campaign office opening. “My budget is a fair budget. It’s a balanced budget. And again, I can’t speak to any of her claims or assertions.” The mayor now heads into month two of his fourth budget cycle without a permanent CFO. Comptroller Michael Belsky, also a Fitch alum, will step in as the acting CFO for now.

The City Council is now considering an independent probe into the city's finances, and calls for a full-blown audit are getting louder.

Chicago city council to consider independent probe into city's finances after CFO resigns https://t.co/eZ2UXyefWM — Just the News (@JustTheNews) November 17, 2026

According to Just the News, City Alder Pat Dowell, chair of the Finance Committee, along with 11 other aldermen, introduced an ordinance that would hire an outside firm to conduct the investigation. The City Council will vote on the measure on Wednesday.

"In the wake of last week's resignation of the city's third CFO in a year, we find ourselves at a moment where every effort must be made to secure the public's confidence in our city's finances," Dowell said. "As members of this Council, each of us has an obligation to assure constituents we have confidence in the numbers presented to us so we can make informed decisions, grounded in facts, on behalf of the people of Chicago."

The investigation would authorize the hired firm to request data and records from any city employee, and those who refuse to cooperate could face suspension or termination. That firm would also report directly to Dowell and not Mayor Johnson or any other city department.

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Wisconsin will see the same with @DavidCCrowley



Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson faces audit calls after CFO quits over 'financial integrity' concerns https://t.co/smoDEtjQHT #FoxNews — James Harris (@RealJamesHarris) November 16, 2026

Fox News reported that Gabrysch worked for Fitch Ratings, a top credit ratings bureau. She was on the job for only three months before her abrupt resignation. In her resignation, Gabrysch wrote, "The chief financial officer’s statements about the city’s finances are relied upon by investors, rating agencies, City Council, and taxpayers, and they must be complete and accurate. I am not able to fulfill those obligations under the conditions in which I have been asked to serve." According to Fox News, Mayor Johnson did not comment on Gabrysch's resignation but accused her of being "largely absent" during parts of the budget creation process.

Chicago faces a projected $882 million budget shortfall in 2027 although Johnson claimed the shortfall was $662 million. Gabrysch reportedly challenged that accounting during budget hearings, and Fox News said she argued settlement expenses should remain part of the deficit, noting that borrowing to pay them was a "temporary fix rather than a solution."

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Alderman Marty Quinn also questioned Johnson's handling. According to the Tribune, Quinn said he was "not surprised that the mayor may be a little disingenuous here; that seems to be his normal course."

Mayor Johnson is up for reelection next year.

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