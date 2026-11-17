Democrats love dividing people into neat little categories they can manipulate against each other based on their needs at any given time. Need to drive black voter turnout in a particular district or on an issue? Make it about opposing or stopping another race of people gaining some imagined advantage over them. Want to apply pressure from hispanic voters on someone to move an issue? Make it about advancing the “Latin X community” and let the pressure begin.

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Democrats have been dividing to conquer for decades – it is the main reason they whined so much about the Supreme Court decision banning the drawing of Congressional districts based on race. That was their business model: draw lines around people so you can manipulate them to action against other “different” people also drawn into districts to advantage Democrats. It’s as gross as it sounds.

Only on rare occasions did these groups and this tactic conflict, when some of the resentment they fostered conflicted with itself to their disadvantage. A prime example of this was in Michigan, where Abdul El-Sayed barely won because two identity politics groups – black and Arab voters – have been turned against each other with the help, and to the advantage of, Democrats.

Abdul won, but by a lot less than other Democrats across the country and even across Michigan.

Still, Abdul is dancing around Washington, D.C., acting as though his being Muslim is an accomplishment. “He’s the first Muslim-American elected to the Senate,” his fans and the media cheer. Well, did you ever hear the media chant about how Dr. Oz would have been the first Muslim-American Senator, had he won in Pennsylvania? No, you didn’t. You heard about how Oprah stabbed “her friend” in the back, but nothing about the “first” he could have been because leftists only care about certain minorities – those who obey and do the party’s bidding, no matter what. Conservatives are sell-outs and worse – “skin folk ain’t kin folk,” the “progressive” saying goes.

The New York Times, as if trying to be more disgusting than it already is, ran a story with the headline, “The Reward for Black Women’s Work in Georgia: Leaders Who Look Like Them.” The sub-headline was worse, “Diligent ground-level efforts by Black women helped make Democrats competitive again in Georgia. Now they’ll hold seven of the top eight elected leadership roles in the state.” (Click to read it here in a way that gives the Times no ad revenue.)

Note how the assumption is Democrats own black women…just like the used to. Some things never change.

In the same election, Florida – a state with more than twice the population of Georgia – elected its first black Governor in Byron Donalds. There is no story in the Times about how young black men can finally see themselves in him because, to leftists, he isn’t “really black.” That “skin folk/kin folk” line is something said by racist MS Now host Symone Sanders Townsend about Donalds, who dared to fall in love with and marry a white woman. In a just world, Townsend would’ve lost her job. As it stands, she’ll get a raise.

That’s how liberals operate. The party of slavery, the creators and home of the KKK and Jim Crow have never changed their objectives, they’ve only changed their tactics. Divide to conquer works for them, so they stick with it.

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That means crying racism every 15 minutes while engaging in racism every 10.

The Times wrote, “Mary-Pat Hector volunteered on Election Day to help get dozens of voters to the polls in Georgia, and she had spent months doing everything she could to energize other young people to support Democratic candidates. She was a Gen Z torchbearer for traditions of organizing and mobilizing handed down over generations of Black women.”

Did I miss something? Are black women the only people who “organize” or engage in political activism? Having done that myself, was I secretly a black woman and didn’t know it?

No, I’m not. So why frame it that way? Because that’s how Democrats operate, whether they have a press pass or not – they only see race, and only see accomplishment through that lens. That’s why, according to AP Style, you should capitalize “black” but not “white” when describing people. I won’t play that game (if you ever see it capitalized that way in a piece by me know that was an editor, not me).

Skin color, sexual orientation, religion and all the other ways in which the left segregates people into tribes are not accomplishments, they are just how people exist without input or effort from them. Celebrate accomplishment, not diversity, and enjoy the things we have in common. If you can’t, or you won’t, you’re probably a leftist and a part of the problem. You should also get your resume together, I hear MSNOW is looking to hire.

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Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and author of the book, Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on Twitter at @DerekAHunter.

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