There really isn’t much to say here. Piers Morgan had his characteristic mega-panel, where former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and liberal influencer Harry Sisson got into it over Iran. Sisson displayed the typical, nauseating idiocy that has taken his generation hostage. These kids think they’re so smart, but then get their faces ripped off. It’s also a classic case of not knowing what you’re talking about: Sisson tried to embarrass Spicer by goading him into fighting in Iran. Spicer has served and is still serving his country in the reserves:

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Harry Sisson runs straight into a buzzsaw when he dares Sean Spicer to “go serve in Iran.” He never bothered to check Spicer’s military credentials before relentlessly taunting him. Spicer made him pay for every word. SISSON: “I don’t know why Sean hasn’t signed up to serve. You should go over there, Sean. [...] Go serve in Iran right now.” SPICER: “Get your head out of your ass, Harry.” SISSON: “Sean, go serve in Iran. [...] I’d love to see you on the front lines out in Iran.” SPICER: “Do you have access to the internet?” SISSON: “I do, Sean.” SPICER: “Why don’t you read my bio? Take a time out for a second before you say stupid things like that, okay?” Harry doubles down. SISSON: “Go serve again. Go. Go to Iran. Why aren’t you signing up right now? [...] Why aren’t you in uniform right now?” SPICER: “I know you don’t know how this works, but I’m in the reserves—I’ve actually got— I’ve got duty this weekend.” Even THAT doesn’t stop him. Harry keeps going. SPICER: “You are such an arrogant little sh*t. Do you understand how this works?” “I am in the military, you DUMB*SS.” — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 16, 2026

SISSON: “I don’t know why Sean hasn’t signed up to serve. You should go over there, Sean. [...] Go serve in Iran right now.” SPICER: “Get your head out of your ass, Harry.” SISSON: “Sean, go serve in Iran. [...] I’d love to see you on the front lines out in Iran.” SPICER: “Do you have access to the internet?” SISSON: “I do, Sean.” SPICER: “Why don’t you read my bio? Take a time out for a second before you say stupid things like that, okay?” Harry doubles down. SISSON: “Go serve again. Go. Go to Iran. Why aren’t you signing up right now? [...] Why aren’t you in uniform right now?” SPICER: “I know you don’t know how this works, but I’m in the reserves—I’ve actually got— I’ve got duty this weekend.” Even THAT doesn’t stop him. Harry keeps going. SPICER: “You are such an arrogant little sh*t. Do you understand how this works?” “I am in the military, you DUMB*SS.”

That’s the line: “I am in the military, you dumba**.”

Argument over, little Harry.

"I'm in the military you dumbass" is an all-timer from Sean. — Brittany (@brittanycover) November 16, 2026

So proud of my friend, @seanspicer — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) November 16, 2026

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