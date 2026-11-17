The city of Charlotte has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by the family of Iryna Zarutska, the 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who was stabbed on the city's light rail system. Zarutska was stabbed by Decarlos Brown, Jr., a career criminal with more than a dozen prior arrests, as she rode the train home from her shift at a pizza parlor; she was sitting in front of Brown, scrolling on her phone, when he stood up and stabbed her several times, including in the neck.

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Zarutska bled out on the train floor while Brown fled. He was later arrested and ruled incompetent to stand trial back in June. Her family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of Charlotte and its security contractor back in August. According to Fox News, the lawsuit alleges "systemic failures" that left the city's light rail system vulnerable to crime. The suit also alleges there was no security guard aboard the Blue Line train when Zarutska was stabbed on August 22, 2005. The suit also took aim at the city's lack of fare enforcement, alleging Brown skipped the fare the day of the attack.

The city of Charlotte has filed a motion to dismiss the suit, claiming "government immunity."

BREAKING: The city of Charlotte has just filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by family of train stabbing victim Iryna Zarutska.

The city is citing "government immunity" in its motion. pic.twitter.com/NEkWPgnAmO — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) November 16, 2026

The motion reads in part:

Plaintiff's claims against the City challenge law-enforcement deployment, transit policing, crime prevention, security-contractor oversight, and public-safety administration. The City contends that each of these activities is a governmental function protected by government immunity under North Carolina law. ... The City recognizes the tragic and devastating death of Iryna Zarutska ("Ms. Zarutska") as the result of an intentional criminal attack by DeCarlos Brown Jr. ("Mr. Brown"). The City denies that it ignored passenger safety or that its conduct legally caused that attack.

In the immediate aftermath of the stabbing, Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles was upset not about the stabbing or that career criminal Brown was allowed to walk free, but that security video of the stabbing was making the rounds on social media.

"We will never arrest our way out of issues such as homelessness and mental health," Lyles said at the time, adding, "Mental health disease is just that — a disease like any other that needs to be treated with the same compassion, diligence and commitment as cancer or heart disease." She also called Charlotte's transportation system "by and large" safe.

Lyles never mentioned Iryna Zarutska by name.

Another murder victim of the Democrat Party. — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) November 17, 2026

If she had been shot by police, would Charlotte file a motion to dismiss a suit or settle? They wouldn't. The city just settled a lawsuit with protesters for $1.7 million.

If Irnya was black @CLTgov would have already settled for an 8 figure sum — OSINT with a splash of good takes and a few bad 1s (@supersean415) November 17, 2026

Hard to argue that they wouldn't.

So that poor family has to go without justice because the guy is “unfit to stand trial” and now the city is trying to get out of giving them any restitution?!?!



Demons run our governmental institutions — Michelle Thibodeaux (@MicThib512) November 17, 2026

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There will be no justice for Zarutska, and Brown will likely be freed again to hurt or kill another innocent person.

Are they seriously going from claim immunity or claim they did all they could do?



Get serious. This is unbelievable. https://t.co/5khtJvDwWW — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) November 16, 2026

The one job government should have is protecting its citizens from crime and violence. Democrats don't want to do that, and they don't want to be held accountable for their failed policies.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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