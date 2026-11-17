You knew this was going to be a great episode of Club Random, Bill Maher’s podcast, not least because Dirty Jobs’ Mike Rowe was the guest. The former Discovery Channel host revealed that he reached out to Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump for items they’d like to auction off for charity. The money would go to scholarships. Only Trump responded, personally hand-delivering a signed bathrobe.

Advertisement

INCREDIBLE: Mike Rowe reveals he publicly called on Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump to send something he could auction off for his scholarship fund, and Trump was the ONLY one who came through, with a signed bathrobe hand delivered in just three days. The robe sold for $34,000, and it was auctioned TWICE because the buyer sent it back and bought it again. Every dollar went to scholarships. “[Trump] signed it, and I auctioned it off. I got $34,000 for it. Actually, I auctioned it off twice. The person bought it, sent it back, and bought it again. They wanted it that badly. And I took the money and I threw it in the scholarship fund. Moral of the story is, I couldn't believe it got to him.” “And when it did get to him, I couldn't believe he said, ‘Yeah, why not?’ Like, somehow he found time…” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 16, 2026

“[Trump] signed it, and I auctioned it off. I got $34,000 for it. Actually, I auctioned it off twice. The person bought it, sent it back, and bought it again. They wanted it that badly. And I took the money and I threw it in the scholarship fund. Moral of the story is, I couldn't believe it got to him.”

Rowe also said that the Trump crew was the first administration to take him up on his campaign to push for more young people to enter trade school. Rowe said he gets s**t for it every day:

Mike Rowe reveals the Trump administration is the FIRST to actually take him up on his offer to BUILD a much-needed campaign to reinvigorate young people into the trades, with 400,000 open jobs in shipbuilding, plumbing, electrical work and more. “15 years later, this was the administration that saw that footage and called. The Pentagon called.” Mike Rowe: “I had reached out to Obama publicly. I mean, the letter's still on the internet. Everybody who's been in office. And what's crazy, I went to Congress 15 years ago and both houses and pitched some kind of campaign to affirmatively reinvigorate the trades. And I mouthed off about what I thought was gonna happen based on what I had seen on Dirty Jobs and so forth. And everybody agreed with me. They agreed for the need to reinvigorate the trades publicly. And 15 years later, this was the administration that saw that footage and called.” “The Pentagon called. And so we went, oh, Jesus, I don't like, should I do this or not? And I'm doing it. You know, we launched a campaign called Build Freedom, which is just an effort to focus on jobs in the defense industrial base that are open. There are 400,000 jobs that are open— shipbuilding and, you know, plumbing and electric and all this stuff. I mean, it's mind-boggling.” Bill Maher: “And you got something done.” Mike Rowe: “I did, and I'm getting sh*t for it every day.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 16, 2026

Mike Rowe: “I had reached out to Obama publicly. I mean, the letter's still on the internet. Everybody who's been in office. And what's crazy, I went to Congress 15 years ago and both houses and pitched some kind of campaign to affirmatively reinvigorate the trades. And I mouthed off about what I thought was gonna happen based on what I had seen on Dirty Jobs and so forth. And everybody agreed with me. They agreed for the need to reinvigorate the trades publicly. And 15 years later, this was the administration that saw that footage and called.” “The Pentagon called. And so we went, oh, Jesus, I don't like, should I do this or not? And I'm doing it. You know, we launched a campaign called Build Freedom, which is just an effort to focus on jobs in the defense industrial base that are open. There are 400,000 jobs that are open— shipbuilding and, you know, plumbing and electric and all this stuff. I mean, it's mind-boggling.” Bill Maher: “And you got something done.” Mike Rowe: “I did, and I'm getting sh*t for it every day.”

Maher added that speaking to Trump is like a normal conversation with friends at a bar. He also offered a nice analogy, comparing DEI to Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

Bill Maher drops the perfect analogy between woke/DEI culture and Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution. It was such a great bit that Mike Rowe actually told Maher: “Do that again!” Maher explained how the same ideological fantasies Mao enforced through his Red Guards are still alive today in woke culture, particularly when it comes to cancel culture. Speak a thoughtcrime aloud, and suddenly you’re expected to beg the party in power for forgiveness. MAHER: “The idea that younger generations, especially if they've been not educated at all...they think they can sometimes just get into power and reinvent human nature.” “You know, Mao tried this in China, it was called the ‘Cultural Revolution.’” “It's again, a leader, who is a cult leader and it goes to his head, he's out of his mind and he thought China could overnight get rid of the four old...basically your entire way of life, we're going to throw in the trash.” “And if you resist, the Red Guards come and beat you, and kill you...” “You had to go through trials where you admitted, just like the apologies that we see of today in the Western world.” “Where you first have to thank your accuser, thank you for pointing out what a piece of SH*T I am for tweeting out the wrong thing!” “It was so Soviet, these apologies.” Maher nailed the main ethos of how both the woke brigade and the communists operate: apologize and show submission to the prevailing ideology or be punished. — Overton (@overton_news) November 16, 2026

Advertisement

MAHER: “The idea that younger generations, especially if they've been not educated at all...they think they can sometimes just get into power and reinvent human nature.” “You know, Mao tried this in China, it was called the ‘Cultural Revolution.’” “It's again, a leader, who is a cult leader and it goes to his head, he's out of his mind and he thought China could overnight get rid of the four old...basically your entire way of life, we're going to throw in the trash.” “And if you resist, the Red Guards come and beat you, and kill you...” “You had to go through trials where you admitted, just like the apologies that we see of today in the Western world.” “Where you first have to thank your accuser, thank you for pointing out what a piece of SH*T I am for tweeting out the wrong thing!” “It was so Soviet, these apologies.”

Oh, you know liberals hated this episode, which is par for the course. They hate anything that mocks and shreds their fragile worldview.

WOW: Bill Maher gives President Trump HIGH PRAISE over their White House dinner and compliments the renovations President Trump has made to the People's House. “It’s just like talking to a guy in a bar.” “I think he's very comfortable in the White House. He loves the White House. I don't blame him. It is the most gorgeous, amazing place to live… I think he works a lot of times on things I don't agree with, but he's working. Yes, he's also redecorating, but he told me, he said, ‘That’s my hobby; I don't work on it all day.’ I take him at his word. I was never against any of the redecorating, if that's what he wants to do with his spare time. I'm cool with it. If we need an arch, these are not things that are important to me. I don't give a sh*t about the pool and how much it's reflecting. It's reflecting on you if you think this is a meaningful issue to get yourself involved with.” “I've never met anyone easier to talk to. Never pulls rank. Even when, if anyone was lacking etiquette, it was me a little bit, as far as, would I raise my voice occasionally? Yes. Never gets mad. He never raises his voice. Never says, ‘Hey, I'm the president and this is the White House, you can't talk like that here.’ No, it's just like talking to a guy in a bar. And unfortunately, he's often thinking like a guy in a bar. I mean, but it's not like he doesn't listen.” “I mean, he really does listen. He hears everything you say. I mean, obviously then he does what he wants to do. But there is a history now of a lot of people turning Trump around just by getting into his ear. He was going to do that execution, that public execution, firing squad. Somebody talked him out of that… So it is important, I think, for more people like me to talk to him, not less.” — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) November 16, 2026

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.