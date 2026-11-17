Who knew that the Republicans could come up with their own?

In cancer and hostage negotiations, there are generally two possible “good” outcomes. The first one may be called “victory.” Hostages are freed, or the cancer is eradicated. The second possibility is accommodation. The hostages are released, but the captors are allowed to get away with a large ransom payment. The cancer cannot be fully removed because doing so would kill the patient. Which approach is right depends on many factors.

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While there are many differences between Barack Obama and JD Vance, they seem to have some things in common. Let’s forget about white/black, military service/none, facial hair/shaven. When it comes to Iran, both believe that there is a strong argument to keep the Islamic theocracy in charge of the country. Both like to invoke straw men because they have weak arguments in favor of negotiating with demonic mass-murderers. In the days of Obama, the Nobel Laureate intoned that it was his deal or war. Some politicians or members of the press might have asked why not just keep the tough sanctions in place, but nobody seemed able to get to the president to put that one in front of him. Somehow, Barack Obama was far less available to the press corps than is Donald Trump. Similarly, JD Vance pushed his Qatari/Pakistani negotiation route as the only way to finish the Iran problem for once and for all. Just like Obama, Vance was and remains wrong.

His comments immediately after the Republican losses will go down in X history as one of the worst considered posts of all time. Instead of wondering how the Democrats added 19 million voters in two years while the Republicans added an impressive and quite realistic million votes over 2024, he immediately said that the Iran War and relations with Israel were two of the major drivers for Republicans losing broadly across the country. The Democrats signing up illegal aliens and padding voter rolls never came to his mind. The Democratic states — each and every one of them — refused to turn over their pre-election voter rolls for verification with the federal government. Hmm, I wonder why. Nobody mentioned relations with Israel as a reason not to vote for Republicans, so JD and his buddies had to invent that one. Not blaming Israel would be the moral equivalent of throwing his dear friend Tucker Carlson under the bus when all of the world’s problems are due to those Jews over in Israel. But what about the war in Iran?

If one wants to use the two Iraq wars as models, the problem wasn’t the war but rather the outcome. When the U.S. crushed Saddam in the first round, George H. W. Bush enjoyed an 89 percent approval rating. I remember a political cartoon from the time showing Bill Clinton, Joe Biden, Al Gore, and Bruce Babbitt, all hiding in a bunker, trying to figure out who would dare go out to face Bush in the 1992 election. If the vote had been held at the time, Bush would probably have taken all 50 states. Now let’s move to the Iraq war of his son. It dragged on for years with casualties and inconclusive results. The war and its president saw their popularity go down the drain. So if Donald Trump had not ordered Israeli planes back home with their bomb loads and had continued whacking away at Iran, by July of this year, the Shah’s son might have been on his way home, and Donald Trump would have broken 90 percent approval. Gas prices would have had months to recover, and people would have tasted a victory that needed no abstract explanation. Do you think that the Republicans would have been drubbed under such considerations? If the Democrats invented 19 million votes, the answer may still be yes.

What might have slightly contributed to the lousy results (when including apparent voter fraud by the Democrats) is not the war but the lack of victory. Both Vance and Obama believed that there must be a Jew-hating counterbalance to Israel. And that job falls on Iran. So both are willing to sign deals with people who have, to date, never upheld a word in the agreements they have signed. They want the mullahs there, even if they butcher tens of thousands, as occurred under both Obama and Vance. You don’t remember the 2009 elections with Hezbollah thugs shooting and beating protesters who begged Obama for help? You certainly know of the 40,000 citizens they apparently killed this year. Yet, JD was all for finding some common ground with the murdering mullahs, using pro-Iran countries such as Qatar and Pakistan as intermediaries. Let some Yankee players be the umps in a Red Sox game and tell me how that turns out.

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You might ask why Obama and Vance want a counterweight to Israel when their choice has caused the deaths of hundreds of Americans and has sponsored terror throughout the globe. The long and short is that it is all based on Jew distaste. Nobody wants the Jews to be too powerful, and if the one country that wants to obliterate Israel and actively funds all of her enemies goes kaput, Jews over there in Israel might just get a bit too uppity. Better to find some lousy deal, as Obama made and Vance tried to, so as to keep the IRGC in place and keep Israel from becoming too strong. We know that under Obama’s deal, Iran achieved 60 percent enrichment of hundreds of kilos of uranium. Marco Rubio pointed out that no country holds such highly enriched material that does not also possess a nuclear bomb. Obama rushed money and sanctions relief to the mullahs. Vance and his partners Witkoff and Kushner think that one can sign agreements with wild-eyed, mass-murdering religious lunatics. Maybe they would be kind enough to invest in my startup for predicting yesterday’s weather.

Westerners to whom I described our suicide bombing could not wrap their heads around committing suicide while filling a bomb with metal pieces in order to kill and maim as many anonymous civilians as possible. But those same Westerners who went to Ivy League schools like Obama and Vance (and this author…) think that they can lasso the bucking bronco and convince the Islamic nihilists that we can all be pals. They try to make deals with people who only understand destruction — either theirs or ours. The Palestinian Authority and Iran have never upheld a word of agreements made with Western countries. They use the agreements to put the Westerners to sleep while they do whatever they want quietly to advance their destructive goals. How many times have we heard about a “secret Iranian nuclear site” in the past few years? Why was it so secret? Because it was a breach of the lousy agreement made by Obama and his Iran-loving administration. Why use such pro-Iran “negotiators”? What happened to the Swiss and Austrians who did the job during the Cold War? Why start with refs on the other team’s side?

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Imagine a country where any visitor who says that he is hungry is immediately taken to the nearest restaurant and fed for free. What would happen? Tourists would come, claim hunger, and not have to spend a penny on food during their visits. Muslim enemies of the West (Christians and Jews) know how their counterparts think and accordingly promise them everything they want. We won’t enrich (but they will). We will not work toward a bomb (but they do). We won’t support terror (but they keep paying for it). And the Westerners lap it up and wave worthless pieces of paper like Neville Chamberlain. I don’t think that JD Vance is a bad person; I also don’t think he is actual presidential material.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

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