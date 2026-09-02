Here's the Line From a Lindsay Clancy Supporter That Truly Says It All

So, maybe the Salem Witch Trials aren’t so bad. I will say that this video made the case that women shouldn’t be allowed to vote – I’m half-kidding. But I saw a tweet that pretty much said you can see why most religions and early social institutions of mankind kept a thumb on women, because these takes on the Lindsay Clancy case are insane.

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INSANE! Kaitlin Bennett interviewed Lindsay Clancy supporters, with some even admitting they would hurt their own children. Others said they get all their news from TikTok. pic.twitter.com/JDfdIwyOUj — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 1, 2026

In less than a minute, you see a window into the modern American woman, and it’s a wasteland. This woman killed her kids, and we have to talk about how she’s sleep-deprived, how she’s paid enough because she’s in a wheelchair now, how the father, Patrick Clancy, should be charged with negligence, and how some crazy lady, a mother, when asked if she’d hurt her kids — her answer was “yes and no.”

"I'm watching it on TikTok," said another woman, which explains a lot.

Independent reporter Kaitlin Bennett did these interviews, and her facial expressions for some of them say it all. One boyfriend was seen, just aghast, shocked that his girlfriend would have a take that was detached from reality.

"I think you have to do some reflection on that," she said to the young man.

Even worse, many of these women are getting updates on the case from TikTok.

That explains so much, folks.

Lindsay Clancy supporter waits outside court as jury continues deliberations https://t.co/4Zfrblq86m pic.twitter.com/cw3Hxjc94b — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2026

Lindsay Clancy supporter waits outside court as jury continues deliberations https://t.co/4Zfrblq86m pic.twitter.com/cw3Hxjc94b — New York Post (@nypost) August 31, 2026

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