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Here's the Line From a Lindsay Clancy Supporter That Truly Says It All

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 02, 2026 3:30 PM
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Here's the Line From a Lindsay Clancy Supporter That Truly Says It All
AP Photo/Josh Reynolds

So, maybe the Salem Witch Trials aren’t so bad. I will say that this video made the case that women shouldn’t be allowed to vote – I’m half-kidding. But I saw a tweet that pretty much said you can see why most religions and early social institutions of mankind kept a thumb on women, because these takes on the Lindsay Clancy case are insane. 

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In less than a minute, you see a window into the modern American woman, and it’s a wasteland. This woman killed her kids, and we have to talk about how she’s sleep-deprived, how she’s paid enough because she’s in a wheelchair now, how the father, Patrick Clancy, should be charged with negligence, and how some crazy lady, a mother, when asked if she’d hurt her kids — her answer was “yes and no.” 

"I'm watching it on TikTok," said another woman, which explains a lot. 

Independent reporter Kaitlin Bennett did these interviews, and her facial expressions for some of them say it all. One boyfriend was seen, just aghast, shocked that his girlfriend would have a take that was detached from reality. 

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"I think you have to do some reflection on that," she said to the young man. 

Even worse, many of these women are getting updates on the case from TikTok. 

That explains so much, folks. 

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News Topics CRIME | LAW AND ORDER | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH | TIKTOK
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