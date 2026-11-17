The 2026 midterms have come and gone, and it’s a nuclear wasteland for Republicans. It was more than a wave or a tsunami — it was the death of the GOP coalition, at least for this cycle. Every demographic swung toward the Democrats by double digits in the last election. That’s electoral death. Slight shifts in the white working-class and rural voter base can make it either a joyous or a ruinous night for Republicans. Add those who sat out, and it’s a massacre.

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To keep the Trump coalition, you must act. You can’t rely on talk or clinch moral victories, hallmark traits of the loser Romney days. If you don’t, they will either stay home or vote for Democrats, as they did in 2018. Shocker: you need to work to earn their support. Some 35 percent of Trump voters in 2024 didn’t vote earlier this month (via NY Post):

More than two-thirds of the “Blue Tsunami” election earlier this month was the result of Trump supporters staying home, according to a new election postmortem poll — offering Republicans a path forward for 2028. The analysis by pollster J.L. Partners — an Election Day survey of 1,000 registered voters, checked against more than 30,000 interviews conducted during the campaign — found that 35% of Trump’s 2024 voters didn’t cast a ballot on Nov. 3. Just 8% of Trump voters switched sides to back Democrats. Their absence alone accounts for 10 points of the 15-point swing toward Democrats since 2024, the firm calculated. Voters who switched sides supplied the other five.

That’s a lot of voters who could’ve potentially stemmed the tide. Why they stayed home is the next project, but one thing that will likely stand out is that the GOP didn’t give these people much reason to vote. I fear that with our spineless RINO leadership, they won’t change that attitude.

JL Partners: 35% of Trump 2024 voters did not vote in the midterm elections. 8% voted for Democrats. https://t.co/sI0GjIy6Vt — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) November 16, 2026

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