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With Lindsay Clancy Jury Still Deadlocked, Judge Issues Tuey Charge. Here's What That Means.

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 02, 2026 2:45 PM
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With Lindsay Clancy Jury Still Deadlocked, Judge Issues Tuey Charge. Here's What That Means.
Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

Many legal experts predicted the jury would be deadlocked on a verdict. The Lindsay Clancy case has become a national spectacle, with hordes of white liberal women embarrassing themselves by flocking to the defense of a child killer. Clancy killed her three children in January 2023 with exercise bands, cut her wrists, and jumped out of a second-story window, leaving her with injuries that had paralyzed her from the waist down. 

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This jury, 75 percent of which is female, is deliberating whether to convict Lindsay Clancy on first-degree murder, second-degree murder, manslaughter, not guilty by reason of insanity, or not guilty. They cannot reach a decision. 

When some jurors were wearing pink, the color indicating support for Clancy, you knew trouble was brewing. Now, Judge William Sullivan has issued a “Tuey-Rodriguez” charge, which presses the jury to come to some verdict in this case. If they still fail, usually a mistrial is declared, though Sullivan could order them back into the room. Nick Sortor broke down the conditions of the Tuey charge:

A jury verdict is the principal way facts are decided in a criminal case.

- Absolute certainty cannot be expected.

- Each juror’s verdict must reflect their own convictions, not mere agreement with the majority.

- Jurors should listen with an open mind and give proper respect to others’ opinions.

- It is desirable that the case be decided.

- There is no reason to think another jury would be more intelligent, impartial, or competent, or that better evidence would appear.

- Jurors have a duty to decide the case if they can conscientiously do so.

- The Commonwealth still bears the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

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News Topics CRIME | JUDGES | LINDSAY CLANCY | MENTAL HEALTH
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