Once It Was Reported Some Lindsay Clancy Jurors Were Wearing Pink, Trouble Was Brewing

They’re deadlocked. The jury in the Lindsay Clancy trial, 75 percent of whom are female, cannot reach a verdict and is at an impasse. Some were wearing pink yesterday, a sign that trouble was coming — pink is the tell-tale sign of a Clancy supporter.

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Clancy killed her three young children in January 2023, citing postpartum psychosis, mental health decline, and overmedication. She’s become a feminist hero, as has her lawyer, Kevin Reddington. It’s a case that’s sparked a full-blown gender war, with men mostly thinking that child murder is not okay and women trying to rationalize or trivialize it, soaked in a load of pseudo-intellectual nonsense from their ‘whine like a little b*tch’ studies from Sarah Lawrence and other things that are extraneous or irrelevant to the case.

At any rate, this is where we are, and you all know what comes next if the jury remains deadlocked (via NY Post):

Lindsay Clancy’s high-stakes triple murder case has a “very high probability” of ending with jurors unable to agree on whether she should be held criminally responsible for strangling her three young kids, experts predict. The jurors — who are in their fourth day of deliberations — are tasked with deciding whether they buy the 36-year-old Duxbury mom’s defense that she should be found not guilty by reason of insanity on the grounds she was in the throes of severe postpartum psychosis when she took her kids’ lives and tried to take her own. […] Veteran Boston criminal defense attorney Peter Elikann told The Post the consensus among him and other experts is “there was always going to be a very high probability that there would be a deadlock jury in this case […] Elikann explained the judge still has at his disposal a formal instruction under Massachusetts law that he could give to the jury if they send out another note saying they still can’t reach an agreement, called a “Tuey-Rodriguez” charge. He said the instruction is “known colloquially as the dynamite charge … And it really pushes the jury and urges them to try to work out a unanimous decision. It’s almost equivalent to a pep talk by the judge encouraging them to go back and try harder.” After that, if the panelists tell the judge a third time they remain deadlocked, the judge could choose to declare a mistrial.

Yet the judge could force them back into the room, though it’s likely a mistrial will be called. The good news is that there’s no way the Plymouth DA is going to let Clancy just roll away here. She’ll be tried again.

The jury is determining whether Clancy is guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, or not guilty by reason of insanity. And then there’s the flat-out not-guilty verdict.

You kill your kids, you go to jail, and even if you’re deemed too crazy, drugs and being chained to the bed are also fitting punishments.

I’m done coddling the mentally ill and whitewashing their bad behavior, some of which is criminal under the umbrella of mental health. It's time to start locking these people up again.

The “Lindsay Clancy is innocent” people are the new flat Earthers. — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) September 1, 2026

UPDATE: Jury is dismissed. No verdict.

#BREAKING: Clancy jury goes home after 4 days of deliberations, no verdict. https://t.co/YiWJJdPbbp — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) September 1, 2026

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