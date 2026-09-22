Trump Reveals Iran Development During Packed United Nations Visit

President Donald Trump’s United Nations visit on Tuesday went beyond his main address, meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and signing the security agreement over Greenland.

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The President revealed that American officials met with the Iranian delegation at the massive event, and he also personally held bilateral meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

"Steve [Witkoff] and Jared [Kushner] had a very productive meeting today with mediators of Iran. Merely mediators," he said.

Trump on Iran:



Steve and Jared had a very productive meeting today with mediators of Iran. We will see what happens with that.



I think there’s a lot of momentum for them to make a deal. That’s what we are hearing from everybody. pic.twitter.com/WWOVgLO39E — Clash Report (@clashreport) September 22, 2026

"I think there’s a lot of momentum for them to make a deal. That’s what we are hearing from everybody," the president continued, saying earlier that the conversation was about three hours.

The meetings with Takaichi and Burnham appeared to be friendly, with the president saying that the Japanese prime minister is “going to go down as one of the great Prime Ministers."

Takaichi made it clear through a translator that she wanted to discuss a lot of topics with the president, having the translator say she “would like to cover a lot of agenda items.”

“So why don't we ask the press corps to leave the room?” the translator said on her behalf, leading to laughs in the room.

On the meeting with Burnham, Trump took a significantly more favorable tone toward him compared with past British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling him a “natural businessperson.” He said they "talked about everything from Rolls-Royce to energy to immigration."

.@POTUS meets with UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham in New York: "I think he's going to be a great Prime Minister... We talked about everything from Rolls-Royce to energy to immigration." pic.twitter.com/ZGoC265XKa — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 22, 2026

"This relationship matters so much to us, and we will build on that relationship,” Burnham said.

“It’s great to hear what you said today on the potential for progress there,” he said on Ukraine, but he also expressed explicit agreement with the president that Iran must “never be a nuclear power.”

In addition, part of their discussion focused on Burnham asking to bring up the detainment of Jimmy Lai to Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to the U.S. this week, according to Politico.

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