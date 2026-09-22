Trump's United Nations Address Offers Striking Rebukes of Iran, Cuba and the Cartels

President Donald Trump did not mince words in his United Nations General Assembly address on Tuesday, including directly calling out the Iranian government, drug cartels in the Western Hemisphere and the Cuban government.

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“So, while others have talked, I have acted. While others have spoken of peace, I have made it. While others have ignored threats, I have confronted them,” he said.

“While others have talked of courage, America has shown it. While others have promised strength, I have used it to make America the most powerful country in the world,” the president added.

President Trump to the UN General Assembly:



"As president of the most extraordinary nation in history, I have no interest in leaving dangers to grow for another day. I do not believe in letting problems fester. They only become harder to solve.



So while others have talked, I… pic.twitter.com/JenuA41jMI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2026

On Iran, the president says he has "a big decision to make" on how to move forward with the conflict.

"Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?" he said. "Maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world. Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness for generations? But I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election."

President Trump talks about sending Iran back to "hell with no chance of survival" and never allowing it to have a nuclear weapon in front of the UN General Assembly (Iran is in attendance):



"I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and… pic.twitter.com/fkZdh27nI1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2026

.@POTUS at the UN General Assembly: One year ago when I addressed the great leaders in this Grand Hall, the War in Gaza was still raging brutally, the hostages were still deep in Hamas tunnels, and there was no end in sight.



But here on the sidelines of the General Assembly, we… pic.twitter.com/JFL0NPqnsR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) September 22, 2026

Trump also expressed gratitude to the UN Security Council for its heavily-backed resolution against the Islamic Republic’s strikes against cargo ships. He called the Iranian government "fanatical" and said "they are the bully no more" of the Middle East, saying their goal was to "complete a mad dash" toward having a nuclear weapon.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will be in attendance at the UNGA, and it's unclear whether or not American and Iranian officials will meet for talks during the occasion.

"I don't think anything is scheduled at this point, but we're certainly open to something like that. Especially if it has the prospects of leading to something positive," Secretary of State Marco Rubio told NBC News on Tuesday.

During his address, Trump asked for other countries to take part in the "economic isolation" of the Islamic Republic until the country changes its ways, which is in alignment with the Trump administration's broader "Operation Economic Outcast" efforts to cut off the regime's pursestrings.

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Trump is open to meeting with the Iranians at the UN General Assembly, Rubio says this morning.



"I don't think anything is scheduled at this point, but we're certainly open to something like that, especially if it has the prospects of leading to something positive," Rubio says — Jennifer Hansler (@jmhansler) September 22, 2026

He also shared a focus on the Western Hemisphere, just hours before he is slated to meet with Venezuela Interim President Delcy Rodgiruez, specifically calling out communist leaders in Cuba and cartel activity.

““The cartels are the ISIS of the Western Hemisphere—not good people, their enemies at war with civilization, using murder, rape, torture, and extortion as instruments of terror," he said, noting who he declared the groups as foreign terrorist organizations. He asked Mexico to rein in the cartels in the country, as it has caused a negative ripple effect on the U.S.

Trump also directly called out the communist leaders in Cuba, saying that his administration is "seeking fundamental change in the situation in Cuba."

"The communist regime is under great pressure [...] it's an absolutely failed state," he said, saying "it will fall." The president said that Rubio is in "deep" talks with the country. The comment appeared to lead the Cuban delegation to exit the room during his remarks.

Cuban leaders walk out of the UN General Assembly as President Trump calls them an "absolutely failed state" that "will fall."



"My administration is also seeking a fundamental change in the situation in Cuba, where the communist regime is under great pressure. The biggest… pic.twitter.com/vVhCS2Gxn4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2026

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President Trump talks about sending Iran back to "hell with no chance of survival" and never allowing it to have a nuclear weapon in front of the UN General Assembly (Iran is in attendance):



"I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and… pic.twitter.com/fkZdh27nI1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 22, 2026

The president has a jam-packed day of meetings at the UNGA, including with British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. On Tuesday morning, he is also expected to participate in a signing ceremony with the prime ministers of Denmark and Greenland over the recent agreement, according to the president's public schedule.

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