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The Associated Press Gets Community Noted for Its Story on Murdered Mississippi Woman Tasia Fortune

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 22, 2026 5:00 PM
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The Associated Press Gets Community Noted for Its Story on Murdered Mississippi Woman Tasia Fortune
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It's incredible to watch the Democrats and their media allies lie about a string of deaths in the South that involved black victims hanging from trees. As Townhall reported, many of those deaths were ruled suicides. They are all tragic losses of life, but they are not indicative of a return of lynchings.

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One of those deaths was, in fact, a murder. Mississippi woman Tasia Fortune was found hanging from a tree on August 3. Democrats like Ro Khanna, AOC, and Ayanna Pressley all pounced on this tragedy for political gain, and the media were glad to assist. Back on August 13, CNN said Fortune's murder "evokes a very painful history."

Correspondent Omar Jimenez, best known for his "fiery but mostly peaceful" coverage of BLM riots, said, "A lot we still don't know here, but obviously the raw image of a black person hanging from a tree in the American South evokes a very painful history."

The AP just repeated that narrative yesterday, saying Fortune's murder "stirred distressing memories of the grim history of lynchings across the U.S. South." The last widely-recognized lynching in America happened in 1981, two years before this writer was born.

The AP omitted a very important fact from this post however. Community Notes was glad to help point out that Jarques Ratliff, who was known to Fortune, was arrested for her murder on September 11. 

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Ratliff also happens to be black.

The AP even reported on his arrest on September 14. Yet a week later, they pushed the fake lynching narrative.

That didn't stop the AP from implying that authorities are somehow dismissing these deaths as suicides without evidence.

Fortune's mother does not believe her death was racially motivated, but the AP can't let an opportunity go to waste. Neither can the 60 Democrats hell-bent on making this a racial issue and demanding federal investigations into the "lynchings" despite the suicide rulings.

No, no. Pushing a racial narrative is more important.

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Think about how warped their ideology is. They want racially motivated murders to help advance their political agenda. But they're not getting them, so they're making them up and lying to readers.

This is why President Trump calls them fake news.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | ASSOCIATED PRESS | AYANNA PRESSLEY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MISSISSIPPI
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