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Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Wants Holdout Juror Investigated

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Sep 22, 2026 3:00 PM
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Lindsay Clancy's Attorney Wants Holdout Juror Investigated
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Kevin Reddington really hates the Lindsay Clancy juror who dashed his hopes for a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity verdict. It didn’t take long for internet sleuths and the leftist online community to reveal that the juror was Michael P. Desronvil. Despite the court sealing the jury’s names, three women spilled their guts, revealing their unhinged mental states about the case, and later said the juror was a black man. Desronvil is also a MAGA supporter from a Haitian immigrant family. 

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This is now a true high-tech lynching. And for what?

Based on all accounts, he was the only one who viewed this case based on the evidence, not some cockamamie abstraction about women’s health, or, even more ghoulishly, using dead kids to make a point about postpartum depression, which the Gloria Steinem cultists were desperately trying to accomplish here. Now, Kevin Reddington, Clancy’s attorney, wants this man investigated, asking for cell phone records and a review of the jury questionnaire. Desronvil had a domestic violence incident in 2021, though the charges were eventually dropped (via NY Post):

Lindsay Clancy’s attorney on Monday called on the judge who oversaw her mistrial to investigate the holdout juror, claiming he may have inaccurately filled out jury forms or answered questions during the selection process — and also used his cell phone during deliberations.

Kevin Reddington, representing Clancy, also asked Judge William Sullivan to look at juror Michael Desronvil’s alleged domestic violence history and use of their cellphone during deliberations, according to a motion obtained by the New Haven Register.

In the filing, Reddington references comments from Desronvil’s fellow juror, Nick Dargie, 25, about the holdout’s alleged behavior during deliberations.

Desronvil did not engage with fellow jurors and scrolled on his phone, Dargie claimed during an interview with ABC News.

Jurors are allowed to keep their phones with them, but are barred from using them during trial or deliberations, under Massachusetts’ trial court system.

Judges can require jurors to turn in their phones before deliberations, but there is no sign Sullivan did so in Clancy’s trial.

The motion asks Judge Sullivan to order Desronvil’s cell phone carrier to provide call and text detail records for each day of deliberations and to require him to give his phone to a “neutral examiner,” so its data can be reviewed, Mass Live reported.

It also seeks courthouse video of the jury-room corridor during deliberations and sign-in sheets concerning jurors’ phones.

The motion calls for the judge, upon reviewing that information, to question Desronvil on the record about three issues — the truthfulness of his questionnaire and the answers he gave during questioning at sidebar during the selection process; his “sworn assurance” on Sept. 3 that he would follow the judge’s legal instructions; and his use of a phone or “receipt of outside information” during deliberations.

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I can see why some people are curious about the questionnaire, but the media’s pursuit of this story was reckless. First, the court didn’t release the jury's names, as in times past, when profiles could be published. Second, without the physical questionnaire, NBC Boston should’ve held off on its piece about the domestic violence charges. They didn’t, claiming their piece was in the public interest of jury integrity, when we all know it was to chum the waters. The outlet veers perilously close to jury intimidation, though some have argued that by doxxing him, they already did.

Reddington’s motion has not been ruled on. Desronvil has hired an attorney to combat the smears against him. 

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